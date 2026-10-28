Vivienne Westwood Showcases Vegan Feathers At Paris Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood showcased vegan feathers at Paris Fashion Week.

The luxury fashion brand’s spring/summer 2027 (SS27) lineup features FEVVERS, an entirely feather-free alternative, across three new, unique outfits.

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Andreas Kronthaler, the creative director of Vivienne Westwood, used FEVVERS throughout the SS27 “Body & Soul” collection. According to Vivienne Westwood, Kronthaler’s collection explored “dramatic silhouettes, movement and texture.”

The collection also showcased FEVVERS in a new arrangement, which involves placing the vegan feathers in a “continuous trim format” and makes them easier to incorporate into existing fashion production processes. FEVVERS described the development of this new format as “an important step” towards scaling its feathers for wider commercial use throughout the fashion industry.

Nicola Woollon, the co-founder of FEVVERS, said, “Vivienne Westwood has never been about playing by the rules, and neither are we. What I loved about this collaboration was that it wasn’t just about using Fevvers as it existed. It pushed us to explore new ways of working with the material, and that’s led to something genuinely new. For me, that’s the most exciting part of developing Fevvers; discovering possibilities we hadn’t imagined at the beginning.”

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Feathers ‘without harming a single creature’

Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood’s new outfits feature FEVVERS in a new, “continuous trim” format

FEVVERS first appeared at Paris Fashion Week in 2025 as part of Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2026 collection.

McCartney herself described the alternatives as “the world’s first plant-based alternative to feathers,” and as “light, layered and full of movement – offering the beauty and drama of feathers, without harming a single creature.”

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