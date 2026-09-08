Burger King Launches Long-Awaited Plant-Based Crispy Chicken Burger

Burger King just launched its long-awaited crispy plant-based chicken burger, but there’s a catch: the menu item is exclusively available in Austria.

The Plant-Based Crispy Chicken Burger is the first fully plant-based version of the fast food chain’s popular Crispy Chicken product.

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According to Burger King Austria, the Plant-based Crispy Chicken features a soy and wheat-based recipe, and the crispy coating contains small pieces of pumpkin seed to help identify the meat-free version by appearance alone. As with other plant-based Burger King menu items, the Crispy Chicken patty is made by the Vegetarian Butcher.

Burger King Austria / Instagram European customers have been waiting for a Burger King Plant-Based Crispy Chicken Burger for years

The plant-based chicken is available as a burger, a double, and a wrap. Each combines the crispy chicken with iceberg lettuce, tomato, and “creamy mayo” in a sesame bun. In a comment on Instagram, Burger King confirmed that the product and all of its ingredients are vegan, including the mayo, but that “due to possible cross-contamination the burger can’t be labeled as such.”

On Reddit, rumors about a plant-based version of the Burger King Crispy Chicken burger have popped up now and again for more than two years.

The Plant-Based Crispy Chicken burger is available now at Burger King Austria locations nationwide.

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Burger King, meat-free menus, and alternatives

Adobe Stock Burger King’s plant-based menu has been more consistent than McDonald’s and other competitors

In the UK and Europe, Burger King has had a consistent meat-free menu for several years, and in 2024, Burger King Germany announced that it would make plant-based meals cheaper than meat to encourage more customers to try them. In 2023, Burger King Germany reported that one out of every five Whoppers sold is plant-based.

Georg Eder, the managing director of Burger King Austria, said, “Our guests want a diverse selection and increasingly also plant-based alternatives to products that they already know and like.” He added, “With the Plant-based Crispy Chicken, we are therefore putting another popular classic in a plant-based variant on the menu and are consistently developing our plant-based range.”

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