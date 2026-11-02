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IKEA Launches New Cinnamon Bun Soft Serve – But Is It Vegan?

IKEA's latest soft serve flavor is inspired by its iconic Swedish cinnamon buns

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a woman holding the new Cinnamon Bun flavor soft serve ice cream from IKEA, which is prepared to a plant-based recipe and appears to be suitable for vegans Have you spotted IKEA's latest soft serve ice cream yet? - Media Credit: IKEA

IKEA has launched a new Cinnamon Bun soft serve, but is it suitable for vegans?

The product represents a combination of IKEA’s ice cream and its iconic cinnamon buns, which the Swedish home furnishing brand has served since the 1960s. Described as “plant-based,” the product appears to be suitable for vegans.*

Read more: Mondelēz Sues British Chocolate Brand Over Vegan Toblerone

IKEA first launched Cinnamon Bun ice cream at Swedish stores in September.

Erika Norrman, country food manager at IKEA Sweden, said, “The cinnamon bun has been with us for a long time and, over the years, has become much more than just a bun to go with coffee.” She added, “The cinnamon bun has become a symbol of togetherness – something for people to gather around. That is why we are very excited to now offer a soft-serve ice cream with a cinnamon bun flavor.”

In an email to Plant Based News (PBN), IKEA confirmed that the new Cinnamon Bun flavor soft serve is plant-based. IKEA also serves plant-based strawberry and vanilla soft serve at its UK stores, both of which are suitable for vegans.

IKEA said the new product features plant-based soft serve ice cream that is made with fava beans for a “creamy, smooth texture and rich flavor.”

*Always double-check the ingredients before purchase.

Read more: Buttermilk Is Launching A Vegan Twix

‘The climate footprint of plant-based food is often lower’

Photo shows a woman holding the new Cinnamon Bun flavor soft serve ice cream from IKEA, which is prepared to a plant-based recipe and appears to be suitable for vegans
IKEA Cinnamon Bun flavor is the latest plant-based soft serve ice cream from IKEA

In 2023, IKEA announced its plans to “remove or replace” dairy in its stores to reduce its carbon footprint, amid the popularity of its plant-based meatballs and hot dogs.

In its 2022 Sustainability Report, IKEA noted that “The climate footprint of plant-based food is often lower compared to animal-based options. […] A plant-based diet with high nutritional value can also be a healthier choice.” 

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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