IKEA Launches New Cinnamon Bun Soft Serve – But Is It Vegan?

IKEA has launched a new Cinnamon Bun soft serve, but is it suitable for vegans?

The product represents a combination of IKEA’s ice cream and its iconic cinnamon buns, which the Swedish home furnishing brand has served since the 1960s. Described as “plant-based,” the product appears to be suitable for vegans.*

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IKEA first launched Cinnamon Bun ice cream at Swedish stores in September.

Erika Norrman, country food manager at IKEA Sweden, said, “The cinnamon bun has been with us for a long time and, over the years, has become much more than just a bun to go with coffee.” She added, “The cinnamon bun has become a symbol of togetherness – something for people to gather around. That is why we are very excited to now offer a soft-serve ice cream with a cinnamon bun flavor.”

In an email to Plant Based News (PBN), IKEA confirmed that the new Cinnamon Bun flavor soft serve is plant-based. IKEA also serves plant-based strawberry and vanilla soft serve at its UK stores, both of which are suitable for vegans.

IKEA said the new product features plant-based soft serve ice cream that is made with fava beans for a “creamy, smooth texture and rich flavor.”

*Always double-check the ingredients before purchase.

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‘The climate footprint of plant-based food is often lower’

IKEA Cinnamon Bun flavor is the latest plant-based soft serve ice cream from IKEA

In 2023, IKEA announced its plans to “remove or replace” dairy in its stores to reduce its carbon footprint, amid the popularity of its plant-based meatballs and hot dogs.

In its 2022 Sustainability Report, IKEA noted that “The climate footprint of plant-based food is often lower compared to animal-based options. […] A plant-based diet with high nutritional value can also be a healthier choice.”

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