 From Chicken Wings To Lamb Ragu: Cookbook Offers Vegan Recipes For Meat Dishes
Food Lifestyle

From Chicken Wings To Lamb Ragu: Cookbook Offers Vegan Recipes For Meat Dishes

Many plant-based eaters still crave the taste of meat, and this new cookbook is here to help

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan chicken skewers on a plate, a plant-based meat recipe from a new BOSH! cookbook It's now easier than ever to make vegan versions of popular meat dishes - Media Credit: Lizzie Mayson
Your ad here?

Advertisement

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and are looking for some easy vegan meat recipes, a new cookbook that offers meat-free versions of classic chicken, pork, lamb, and beef dishes has just been released in the UK. 

MEAT comes from vegan chef duo BOSH!, made up of UK-based friends Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. It features 100 vegan meat recipes, including chicken wings, lamb ragu, chorizo mac and cheese, and more. As well as meat dishes, the book also contains recipes for plant-based dairy and egg-based meals, including a halloumi salad and cheese and mushroom omelet. 

“Plant-based food options have increased in ways we wouldn’t have thought possible when we first went vegan, almost nine years ago.” BOSH! told Plant Based News. “People are now aware of where their food comes from and the impact it has. Because of this, they’ve changed the way they eat, eating a lot less meat and a lot more plants. However, a lot of people still want the texture and flavors of the food they’re accustomed to, this is why plant based meat has become so popular.”

The vegan meat market

Plant-based meat has seen skyrocketing popularity over the last decade, thanks largely to the rise of veganism, as well as vegetarian and “flexitarian” diets. 

The global plant-based meat market was valued at USD $4.4 billion in 2022. It’s been forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Vegan meat is, in many countries, readily available in supermarkets, stores, and restaurants. In recent years, a number of new brands have entered the market, making everything from vegan seafood to realistic whole cuts of steak

The rise of BOSH!

The front cover of the new BOSH! vegan cookbook, named MEAT
BOSH! MEAT is available to buy now

MEAT is the seventh book from BOSH!, their first was released in 2018. Since then, the duo have released Speedy BOSH! (focusing on quick and easy meals), BOSH! Healthy Vegan, BOSH! On A Budget, and more. 

BOSH! have sold over one million copies of their books, and also amassed two billion views across their social media platforms. They also have food products stocked in major UK supermarkets, including cakes and nutritional yeast (nooch).

‘BOSH! MEAT’ by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is available from HQ, HarperCollins now. 

Tagged

bosh

cookbook

cooking

food

food launch
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A cat eating a plant-based meal out a bowl
Health
Cats May Be Healthier On Plant-Based Diet, Study Suggests

6 minutes to read

The outside of vegan-friendly coffee chain Starbucks, which has a vegan-friendly food and drinks menu
Food
What’s Vegan At Starbucks? What To Order In The UK And USA

7 minutes to read

A vegan egg product from plant-based brand Zero Egg
Business
Vegan Egg Market To Grow By Almost $1 Billion By 2028

3 minutes to read

A vegan ham and cheese sandwich from plant-based pork brand La Vie
Business
Vegan Bacon Brand La Vie Launches Plant-Based Ham

4 minutes to read

© 2021 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active