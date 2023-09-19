From Chicken Wings To Lamb Ragu: Cookbook Offers Vegan Recipes For Meat Dishes

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and are looking for some easy vegan meat recipes, a new cookbook that offers meat-free versions of classic chicken, pork, lamb, and beef dishes has just been released in the UK.

MEAT comes from vegan chef duo BOSH!, made up of UK-based friends Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. It features 100 vegan meat recipes, including chicken wings, lamb ragu, chorizo mac and cheese, and more. As well as meat dishes, the book also contains recipes for plant-based dairy and egg-based meals, including a halloumi salad and cheese and mushroom omelet.

“Plant-based food options have increased in ways we wouldn’t have thought possible when we first went vegan, almost nine years ago.” BOSH! told Plant Based News. “People are now aware of where their food comes from and the impact it has. Because of this, they’ve changed the way they eat, eating a lot less meat and a lot more plants. However, a lot of people still want the texture and flavors of the food they’re accustomed to, this is why plant based meat has become so popular.”

The vegan meat market

Plant-based meat has seen skyrocketing popularity over the last decade, thanks largely to the rise of veganism, as well as vegetarian and “flexitarian” diets.

The global plant-based meat market was valued at USD $4.4 billion in 2022. It’s been forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Vegan meat is, in many countries, readily available in supermarkets, stores, and restaurants. In recent years, a number of new brands have entered the market, making everything from vegan seafood to realistic whole cuts of steak.

The rise of BOSH!

BOSH! MEAT is available to buy now

MEAT is the seventh book from BOSH!, their first was released in 2018. Since then, the duo have released Speedy BOSH! (focusing on quick and easy meals), BOSH! Healthy Vegan, BOSH! On A Budget, and more.

BOSH! have sold over one million copies of their books, and also amassed two billion views across their social media platforms. They also have food products stocked in major UK supermarkets, including cakes and nutritional yeast (nooch).

‘BOSH! MEAT’ by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is available from HQ, HarperCollins now.