Celebrity Favorite BOA Steakhouse Introduces Beyond Meat Steak Filet

Beyond Meat is debuting its long-awaited vegan steak filet at BOA Steakhouse.

From July 24, BOA Steakhouse diners will be some of the first people to try the Beyond Steak Filet in a fine dining setting. The restaurant chain and the plant-based meat company have created a signature steak frites dish featuring the whole cut alternative protein.

The Beyond Steak Filet is made with a blend of mycelium and fava bean protein, combined with avocado oil for a juicy, nutrient-dense texture that sears on the grill. It contains 28g of protein per serving, and Beyond Meat said that it rivals “top-quality” beef steak.

“At BOA, we’re known for our prime cuts and bold flavors – but more than anything, we’re known for taking care of our guests,” said Brendan Collins, the corporate executive chef at BOA Steakhouse, in a statement. “The launch of Beyond Steak Filet on our menu allows us to extend that hospitality to more people, without compromising on quality or creativity. It also gives our culinary team the chance to explore new ingredients while staying true to what we do best – serving food that’s thoughtful, delicious, and a little unexpected.”

BOA Steakhouse has locations throughout Los Angeles, California, in addition to a restaurant in Austin, Texas, that opened last year. A new Las Vegas location is coming soon. According to the brand itself, BOA Steakhouse remains “a favorite among celebrities, Hollywood’s elite, and discerning locals,” including several high-profile social media influencers and TikTokers.

Beyond Meat Steak Filet rolled out at US restaurants

Beyond Meat BOA Steakhouse’s new Beyond Steak Filet dish pairs the protein with fries and vegetables

In addition to BOA Steakhouse, The Beyond Steak Filet is coming to Ladybird, a plant-based tapas restaurant in New York City, in the form of a bao bun topped with shredded steak and vegetables.

Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill have also recently added the new Beyond Steak Filet to their menus. The restaurants’ new options include four customizable entree plates that combine the vegan steak with a sauce and two sides. Next Level Burger has also made the fan-favorite Sunrise Burger, which features a Yo! Egg x Beyond Burger combination, a permanent menu item.

In May, Beyond Meat re-launched unbreaded vegan chicken pieces in response to customer demand and debuted Beyond Steak in the UK at hundreds of Tesco stores nationwide.

