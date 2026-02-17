It’s Pancake Day, and what better way to start it off than with these vegan sweet potato pancakes? They cook in about 20 minutes and suit slow mornings or busy ones. The recipe stays simple and easy to share. You can double the batter without changing the texture. Stack them on a plate and serve straight away. They suit sharing at the table, and can help keep your Pancake Day morning relaxed, even without planning.

Sweet potato adds natural sweetness and keeps the pancakes soft. Oat milk, vanilla, and a small amount of oil smooth out the batter. Self-raising flour and baking powder give lift without eggs. This dish stays fully plant-based and works well with sweet toppings.

Serve these vegan sweet potato pancakes with maple syrup, fresh fruit, or vegan yogurt. Nut butter, berries, or toasted seeds also fit well. This dish works for breakfast or as a sweet side. Chill leftovers and reheat gently in a pan. The pancakes keep their texture and flavor.

These vegan sweet potato pancakes offer a quick, plant-based way to celebrate Pancake Day. The recipe takes only 20 minutes to make and work well with all your favorite sweet toppings. No ratings yet Duration 19 minutes mins Cook Time 9 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 6 pancakes Ingredients 100 g self-raising flour

125 ml oat milk

75 g sweetpotato peeled and cubed

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tbsp vegetable oil plus extra for frying Instructions Boil the sweetpotato cubes in water for about 10 minutes, or until tender. The time will vary depending on cube size. Drain well and blend into a smooth purée.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the oat milk, vanilla extract, sweetpotato purée and vegetable oil.

Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry mixture until combined and smooth, taking care not to overmix.

Lightly grease a large frying pan with a little vegetable oil and place over medium heat.

Add a tablespoon of batter for each pancake and cook for about 3 minutes, or until small bubbles appear on top.

Flip the pancakes and cook for another minute until golden brown.

Serve warm, stacked with your preferred toppings such as maple syrup, fruit or vegan yoghurt.

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

