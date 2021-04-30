Reading Time: 2 minutes

Plant-based brand Beyond Meat is launching vegan chicken later this year, a new report claims.

Bloomberg says the company is informing customers the meat-free chicken will launch this summer, according to anonymous people familiar with the company.

However, no further details have been announced.

Beyond Meat vegan chicken

In 2019, Beyond’s CEO Ethan Brown said there will be ‘exciting things’ happening with the company within the poultry space.

The same year, Beyond partnered with KFC to run a one-day trial of vegan fried chicken in Atlanta. There were queues around the block for the chicken, which sold out within five hours.

Since then, Beyond Meat unveiled a global partnership with Yum Brands, which owns fast-food giants KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

It will co-create and ‘crave-able and innovative plant-based protein menu items’ for the conglomerate over the next several years.

Chris Turner is Yum! Brands’ CFO. He said: “Given the consumer response during recent tests with Beyond Meat… We’re excited about the long-term potential plant-based protein menu items have to attract more customers to our brands, especially younger consumers.

“We expect this Beyond Meat partnership to strengthen our brands’ capability to offer delicious, plant-based menu items that are driven by consumer demand for more diverse protein options and our brands’ strategies in local markets.”

Beyond Burger

Earlier this week, Beyond debuted what it describes as its ‘meatiest and juiciest’ burger yet.

The latest iteration of its flagship Beyond Burger boasts 35 percent less total fat and saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

Moreover, Dariush Ajami is the Chief Innovation Officer of Beyond Meat. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “We’re continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience.

“The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef. Extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers.”

Plant Based News has contacted Beyond Meat for comment