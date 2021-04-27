Reading Time: < 1 minute

Plant-based brand Beyond Meat is launching what it describes as its ‘meatiest and juiciest’ burger yet.

The latest iteration of its flagship Beyond Burger boasts 35 percent less total fat and saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

Beyond Meat’s ‘juiciest’ burger

The new patty also contains B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of its beef counterparts.

Beyond will debut the meat-free burger in grocery stores across the US starting May 3. It will be available as a two-pack, four-pack, and 1lb. Beyond Beef pack.

80/20 Beef Beyond Meat Total Fat 22.6g 14g Saturated Fat 8.5g 5g Protein 19.4g 20g Calories 287 230 Beyond Meat VS 80/20 Beef

Dariush Ajami is the Chief Innovation Officer of Beyond Meat. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “We’re continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience.

“The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef. Extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers.”

‘Delicious plant-based meat’

Moreover, Ethan Brown is Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO. He added: “The launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required.

“It’s my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond.”