JUST Mayo Returns To Shelves After A Four-Year Hiatus

Food technology company Eat Just has announced the return of JUST Mayo, nearly four years after its discontinuation.

The brand’s vegan mayo is now available at Whole Foods Markets across the US. The relaunch features flavors including Original, Chipotle Mayo, Ranch, and Chipotle Ranch.

The company revealed the news on JUST Egg’s social media last week. “Sandwiches and salads of the world, rejoice,” it said. Vegan mayo enthusiasts voiced their delight at the announcement. “Hopefully, it’s the same taste; if so… WOW! Welcome back!!” wrote one.

JUST Mayo’s bumpy ride

JUST Mayo, created in 2011 by Eat Just (then known as Hampton Creek), first appeared in Whole Foods Market in 2013.

The following year, Unilever, parent company of Hellmann’s, sued the company for false advertising because it labelled its eggless product as mayonnaise. After consumer backlash, Unilever dropped the lawsuit.

JUST Mayo gained popularity and its product line grew to include flavors like wasabi, truffle, and sriracha. In 2019, however, the spread was discontinued when the company shifted its focus to JUST Egg and GOOD Meat.

Now, the relaunched JUST Mayo has returned to Whole Foods’ refrigerated aisles. From March, these products, including a shelf-stable version, will also reach other US retailers.

Adobe Stock JUST Mayo is one of many popular vegan mayos on the market

Vegan mayo market keeps growing

Mayonnaise is used around the world for dipping fries, making potato salad, and as a condiment in sandwiches and burgers. Vegan mayo is very similar to the egg version but without the cruelty.

With increasing interest in ethical alternatives to eggs, the vegan mayo market has been growing rapidly. A number of mainstream mayonnaise brands have added plant-based versions.

In the US, the vast majority of “egg-laying” hens live in battery cages, with each bird having on average a space about the size of an A4 sheet of paper. Hens are kept in such conditions for about two years, before they are sent to slaughter when their egg production slows. A recent fire at a major intensive egg farm in Texas killed an estimated 20,000 hens.

More like this: