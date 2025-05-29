3 Batch-Friendly One-Pot Weeknight Recipes

Sadia Badiei, known for running the Pick Up Limes YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing three one-pot weeknight meals that are vegan, easy to prepare, and perfect for batch cooking. Badiei, a registered dietitian, is known for her wholesome, practical recipes that focus on nourishing ingredients and simple techniques. In this video, she highlights three recipes that require minimal prep, minimal cleanup, and offer maximum taste – all ideal for busy weeknights.

These plant-based one-pot weeknight meals are designed to be cooked in a single pot or pan, making them efficient and convenient for anyone looking to simplify their evenings while still eating well.

Smoky lentil stew

This hearty stew is rich in fiber and flavor. Badiei starts by slowly caramelizing onions – the base of the dish’s deep, savory taste. Smoked paprika, cumin, garlic, and tomato paste add warmth and richness. She then simmers brown lentils with kale, rice, and a splash of dark soy sauce for umami.

Once the rice is tender, she serves it topped with vegan aioli. “It’s garlicky and creamy, and it’s just this beautiful rich contrast to the smoky stew,” she says. A sprinkle of fresh dill is optional, but welcome. This dish is hearty enough to serve on its own and keeps well for several days.

Creamy gnocchi soup

This cozy soup begins with a base of onion, carrot, and celery, sautéed with garlic. A bit of flour helps thicken the broth, though Badiei notes it’s optional. She adds vegetable broth, vegan cream (or coconut milk), nutritional yeast, and miso paste for depth.

Spinach and frozen peas go in toward the end for color, fiber, and protein. Optional toppings include black pepper, vegan parmesan, and chili flakes.

Simple spicy chili

YouTube/Pick Up Limes This chili is spicy, vibrant, and great with crusty bread

This quick chili comes together in about 20 minutes. Green onions and garlic are sautéed with cumin, coriander, chili powder, and cayenne. Canned tomatoes, kidney beans, tomato paste, and adobo sauce form the base. A touch of brown sugar balances the acidity.

She uses vegan ground for extra protein but notes you can substitute it for cooked lentils or pinto beans. The chili simmers until thick and flavorful. “This chili is everything you need in a comforting meal,” Badiei says. She tops hers with diced avocado, pickled red onions, vegan feta, and cilantro. It’s a freezer-friendly dish that makes a perfect batch meal.

You can find more of Sadia Badiei’s plant-based videos on the Pick Up Limes YouTube Channel.

