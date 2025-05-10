X
Asahi Launches ‘Like Milk,’ Japan’s First Yeast-Based Dairy-Free Beverage

The milk is free from nuts, soy, gluten, and dairy

A carton of Asahi dairy-free milk in front of a blue background Asahi has unveiled a dairy-free milk - Media Credit: Asahi

Asahi has announced a new dairy-free milk made from yeast, the first of its kind in Japan.

According to Asahi, “LIKE MILK” features a natural sweetness and mellow taste, and contains the same quantity of protein and calcium as traditional milk. It’s also rich in dietary fiber and zinc, and contains 38 percent fewer fats than dairy and soy milks.

Asahi said that it developed the new dairy-free milk alternative using its proprietary yeast technology in response to a need for nutritious options free from allergens. LIKE MILK does not contain any of the 28 major allergens, including nuts, soy, gluten, and dairy.

The milk was developed by a team of employees from Asahi Group Japan, Asahi Group Foods, and Asahi Quality & Innovations to tackle allergies and promote “food diversity.”

“We aim to realize a society where everyone can freely enjoy food regardless of their constitution, such as allergies, ideas such as ethical, non-animal, and healthy-oriented preferences,” said the company in a statement.

Yeast protein in plant-based foods

Photo shows an advertisement for Asahi's new dairy-free, yeast-based beverage "LIKE MILK"
Asahi Group Asahi’s new dairy-free milk incorporates nutritious yeast protein

Asahi created a Future Creation Headquarters in 2023 to focus on developing sectors such as AI and space technology, and the company says that its dedicated Asahi Yeast Science Project has “huge potential” when applied to food system, health, and social issues.

Overall, yeast is a star ingredient in several emerging plant-based food technologies. Last year, Dutch company Revyve announced a nutrient-dense, non-GMO egg replacer made with upcycled brewer’s yeast. The Asahi Group is primarily known for its beer production, of which yeast is a major byproduct, as well as its non-alcoholic beverage ranges.

LIKE MILK is available online from April 16 to June 15 via Makuake. It is currently sold in 200ml paper-based cartons, and a 1000ml option is planned for later in the year. A 12-pack of LIKE MILK has an RRP of £15.60 (3,000 yen), making it approximately £1.30 per carton.

The company had a total sales target for LIKE MILK’s limited release of 300,000 yen. In the first week alone, sales passed 117 million yen, approximately £608,000, indicating high demand. Asahi is planning a nationwide release for 2026. Following LIKE MILK’s success, the development team is considering the development of a LIKE EGG, per Foodtech Japan.

