X
Business Other News

Company Produces ‘Breakthrough’ Plant-Based Protein

The protein contains high levels of all nine essential amino acids

By

2 Minutes Read

protein powder The protein is made from yeast - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A biotech company has developed a plant-based protein that is said to be comparable to animal-based protein in supporting muscle gains.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Casein That Makes Cheese Melt And Stretch Like Dairy

New York-based Pureture’s yeast protein has a “complete” amino acid profile. This makes it more effective at aiding muscle recovery and growth after exercise than many individual sources of plant-based protein.

Pureture’s yeast protein is comparable to dairy in proteins, says Pureture, with more than 50 percent amino acid content. It has emulsification properties that are similar to casein, the main protein found in milk from cows.

“We are excited to introduce a plant-based protein that meets the performance standards of animal-based proteins,” Rudy Yoo, CEO and Founder of Pureture, said in a statement. “As a New York-based company, Pureture is proud to provide a sustainable, clean-label option that supports muscle development and meets the growing demand for healthy plant-based alternatives.”

‘A new standard in alternative protein’

protein shake
WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com Pureture has made a protein shake with its new protein

Pureture says it has improved the absorption of its yeast protein to boost the benefits gained from consuming it. The company has used it to make a clean-label protein shake, which it describes as “setting a new standard in alternative protein innovation.”

Read more: Company Unveils Peer-Reviewed Life Cycle Analysis Of Precision Fermented Proteins

Whey and casein from cow’s milk are popular animal-based components of protein shakes and powders. But Pureture believes its shake is “an ideal solution” for anyone working on muscle development, not just vegans and people with lactose intolerance.

In January 2024, Pureture announced it had developed a plant-based casein designed for use in dairy alternatives. The casein is also made from yeast.

While all plant foods contain protein, many have low content of one or more of the nine essential amino acids, such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are important for supporting healthy muscles. This is why it’s recommended to eat combinations of plant-based protein sources to ensure you’re getting an adequate amount of each amino acid. There are several “complete” plant-based sources of protein, however, which you can find a list of here.

Read more: What Is Spirulina? The Protein-Packed Plant You Should Get To Know

Tagged

alternative protein

biotech

muscle

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active