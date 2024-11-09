Company Produces ‘Breakthrough’ Plant-Based Protein

A biotech company has developed a plant-based protein that is said to be comparable to animal-based protein in supporting muscle gains.

New York-based Pureture’s yeast protein has a “complete” amino acid profile. This makes it more effective at aiding muscle recovery and growth after exercise than many individual sources of plant-based protein.

Pureture’s yeast protein is comparable to dairy in proteins, says Pureture, with more than 50 percent amino acid content. It has emulsification properties that are similar to casein, the main protein found in milk from cows.

“We are excited to introduce a plant-based protein that meets the performance standards of animal-based proteins,” Rudy Yoo, CEO and Founder of Pureture, said in a statement. “As a New York-based company, Pureture is proud to provide a sustainable, clean-label option that supports muscle development and meets the growing demand for healthy plant-based alternatives.”

‘A new standard in alternative protein’

WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com Pureture has made a protein shake with its new protein

Pureture says it has improved the absorption of its yeast protein to boost the benefits gained from consuming it. The company has used it to make a clean-label protein shake, which it describes as “setting a new standard in alternative protein innovation.”

Whey and casein from cow’s milk are popular animal-based components of protein shakes and powders. But Pureture believes its shake is “an ideal solution” for anyone working on muscle development, not just vegans and people with lactose intolerance.

In January 2024, Pureture announced it had developed a plant-based casein designed for use in dairy alternatives. The casein is also made from yeast.

While all plant foods contain protein, many have low content of one or more of the nine essential amino acids, such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are important for supporting healthy muscles. This is why it’s recommended to eat combinations of plant-based protein sources to ensure you’re getting an adequate amount of each amino acid. There are several “complete” plant-based sources of protein, however, which you can find a list of here.

