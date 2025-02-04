X
Business Other News Tech

Food Companies Team Up To Make Plant-Based Foods With Fermented Fats

The new products are expected to be better than existing plant-based alternatives for texture and mouthfeel

By

3 Minutes Read

plant-based burger and chips Fats are important for the texture and mouthfeel of plant-based food like burger patties - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A Swedish start-up and a major Finnish food company are partnering up to create plant-based foods containing fermented fats.

Melt&Marble makes animal-free fats using precision fermentation. Valio is Finland’s largest milk processor, and makes other dairy products including cheese, yogurt, and butter. It also has a plant-based brand called Oddly Good with ranges of plant-based milk, cheese, and yogurt.

The partnership between the companies will be a long-term collaboration to study the yeast-based fats produced by Melt&Marble. The fats are made to have different properties according to their required function. This means the products that will result from the collaboration should improve on the texture, juiciness, and structure of other plant-based alternatives.

Read more: What Is Precision Fermentation, And Could It Replace Animal Farming?

“By integrating our precision fermentation-based designer fats with Valio’s extensive expertise in food formulation, we’re working to set a new standard in the plant-based food industry, offering consumers tasty options that rival traditional animal-based products,” Melt&Marble wrote on LinkedIn.

Engineering yeast cells

plant-based butter
HandmadePictures – stock.adobe.c Melt&Marble uses fermentation to produce fat instead of alcohol

Melt&Marble creates its fats by engineering the metabolism of yeast cells so they can turn natural sugars into fats. Specialized enzymes then determine the properties of the fats such as saturation and chain length. Fats can be customized to replicate the function of plant and animal fats, or turned into something new. The company describes its methods as using fermentation to produce fats instead of alcohol from engineered yeast cells.

The fats can be used as personal care products as well as in food, as many plant and animal fats already are. They are intended to solve the sustainability issues of most fats used commercially. The fats can also be made healthier and more functional.

Marble&Melt also recently joined the EU-funded Delicious project. The project involves 17 organizations working on microbial fermentation and bioinformatics to develop improved plant-based dairy products.

Marble&Melt is not the only start-up focusing on making fats in novel ways. Savor, a Californian food tech company backed by Bill Gates, makes fat molecules by heating up carbon dioxide and hydrogen and mixing them with oxygen. It has made butter for the fat that is chemically identical to butter made from dairy.

Read more: Company Makes ‘Ultra-Realistic’ Vegan Meat Using Tech Inspired By Textile Manufacturing

Tagged

fats

innovation

precision fermentation

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active