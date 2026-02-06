Norway Makes ‘Historic’ Decision To Phase Out Fast-Growing ‘Frankenchickens’

Norway has announced it will phase out “frankenchickens” by 2027.

Norway, where around 70 million chickens are raised for food each year, is the first country ever to commit to 100 percent high-welfare birds. Animal welfare advocates welcomed the decision, describing it as a “historic moment.”

Frankenchickens, which are more commonly known as “turbochickens” in Norway, are fast-growing animals that have been selectively bred to gain as much weight as possible, as fast as possible. They experience many different welfare issues as a result of their rapid growth and extreme size, and the vast majority of animal welfare organizations are united in their condemnation of this practice.

According to Humane World for Animals, frankenchickens reach their “slaughter weight” at just six weeks old, straining their bones, muscles, and ligaments. Often, their bodies can break down as they grow, and many animals lose the ability to walk. The Humane League UK has described their lives as “extremely short and painful.”

‘One of the greatest improvements to animal welfare in history’

Animal rights coalition Anima International has been campaigning for a transition away from fast-growing breeds in Norway for five years. Several NGOs and animal welfare groups have been calling for a similar move in the UK, including through the Better Chicken Commitment, which hundreds of major companies have joined.

“What’s happening now in Norway is a historic moment. It’s one of the greatest improvements to animal welfare in history, and it shows that the transition away from fast-growing breeds is possible,” said Connor Jackson, CEO of the UK branch of the Anima International coalition. “But it also shows just how far behind we are on this issue in the UK, where companies have barely started to address this problem.”

Animal advocacy organization Open Cages noted that 60 percent of Norway’s farmed chickens are currently fast-growing breeds, including the Ross 308, which is used by around 90 percent of the UK industry, equating to 114 million birds.

‘We need to follow in Norway’s footsteps’

The Humane League UK / YouTube Some frankenchickens grow so big, so fast, that they are unable to get up or move around

The Animal Law Foundation is currently taking the UK government to court over its “unlawful policy” on how farmed chickens are treated by the industry.

British legislation has failed to preserve all of the animal welfare protections that were enshrined in EU law before 2020’s “hard” Brexit. This means that chickens can now be handled by their legs, causing unnecessary, painful injuries and distress.

“UK consumers care deeply about animal welfare, and they would be shocked to see the reality of an intensive chicken farm even with more space,” said Jackson. “Better management is positive, but it only scratches the surface of the problem. To really improve these animals’ lives, we need to follow in Norway’s footsteps with a transition to higher welfare, slower-growing breeds.”

A report from last year found that “pervasive” misinformation about the food system affects people’s perception of meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal products in the UK. For example, many consumers are unaware that 85 percent of farmed animals are raised on factory farms, and most think welfare standards are higher than they are.

