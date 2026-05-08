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Aldi Launches Haribo Starmix-Style Vegan Sweeties

Yummy Verse Gummy sweets are available in classic and sour flavors

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows the two new flavors of Yummy Verse Gummy sweets - classic (left) and sour (right) - against a blurry supermarket background. Aldi's new Haribo Starmix-style sweets are vegan Have you spotted these in stores yet? - Media Credit: Aldi

Aldi has launched a line of Haribo Starmix-style vegan sweeties in the UK.

The budget supermarket’s Yummy Verse Gummy sweets are available in two versions: classic and sour, and feature different sizes, colors, and flavors.

Read more: The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is Certified By The Vegan Society

To the delight of UK vegans, Aldi’s Yummy Verse Gummy sweets are comparable to classic Haribo Starmix in flavor and appearance. Both classic and sour versions feature foam-and-jelly hearts, two-tone dinosaurs, chewy coins, and more.

The packet reads: “A galaxy full of delicious discoveries.”

While some Haribo products are suitable for vegans, most products sold in the UK are made with pork gelatine, including the beloved Starmix range. Aldi currently sells several lines of plant-based sweets under its private label brand Dominion, including its popular Wendy and Walter Worms, and the Percy Pig-inspired Leo Lions.

An Aldi spokesperson told Plant Based News (PBN) that Yummy Verse Gummy sweets have an RRP of £1.49 per 300g pack. They are available now.

Read more: Why Aren’t Haribo Vegan? Full List Of The Brand’s Plant-Based Sweets

Over 1,400 vegan products at Aldi Süd

Photo shows someone reaching for a pack of Haribo on the supermarket shelves
Adobe Stock Most Haribo products sold in the UK are not suitable for vegans, but Aldi produces several gelatine-free sweets

Aldi has launched several new vegan products this year, including its salted caramel chocolate spread and Pepperami-style salami sticks.

The supermarket has also brought back several fan-favorites, such as the plant-based Pepper-Noni pizza, its popular Plant Menu chocolate croissants, and smashed pork burgers, which are still available in the run-up to BBQ season.

Last year, Aldi Süd announced that more than half of its food range is now plant-based. The supermarket chain currently stocks over 1,400 vegan-labeled products.

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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