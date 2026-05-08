Aldi has launched a line of Haribo Starmix-style vegan sweeties in the UK.

The budget supermarket’s Yummy Verse Gummy sweets are available in two versions: classic and sour, and feature different sizes, colors, and flavors.

Read more: The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is Certified By The Vegan Society

To the delight of UK vegans, Aldi’s Yummy Verse Gummy sweets are comparable to classic Haribo Starmix in flavor and appearance. Both classic and sour versions feature foam-and-jelly hearts, two-tone dinosaurs, chewy coins, and more.

The packet reads: “A galaxy full of delicious discoveries.”

While some Haribo products are suitable for vegans, most products sold in the UK are made with pork gelatine, including the beloved Starmix range. Aldi currently sells several lines of plant-based sweets under its private label brand Dominion, including its popular Wendy and Walter Worms, and the Percy Pig-inspired Leo Lions.

An Aldi spokesperson told Plant Based News (PBN) that Yummy Verse Gummy sweets have an RRP of £1.49 per 300g pack. They are available now.

Read more: Why Aren’t Haribo Vegan? Full List Of The Brand’s Plant-Based Sweets

Over 1,400 vegan products at Aldi Süd

Adobe Stock Most Haribo products sold in the UK are not suitable for vegans, but Aldi produces several gelatine-free sweets

Aldi has launched several new vegan products this year, including its salted caramel chocolate spread and Pepperami-style salami sticks.

The supermarket has also brought back several fan-favorites, such as the plant-based Pepper-Noni pizza, its popular Plant Menu chocolate croissants, and smashed pork burgers, which are still available in the run-up to BBQ season.

Last year, Aldi Süd announced that more than half of its food range is now plant-based. The supermarket chain currently stocks over 1,400 vegan-labeled products.

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com