The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is Certified By The Vegan Society

The Vegan Society has expanded its partnership with Mercedes-Benz with the launch of a new, all-electric C-Class with optional vegan-certified interiors.

The electric car is the second vehicle from Mercedes that buyers can order with interiors made without animal ingredients, animal derivatives, or animal testing.

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According to The Vegan Society, buyers can order the Mercedes C-Class with ARTICO replica leather interior fittings, including the seats, steering wheel, door trims, and center console, tested by the organization’s Vegan Trademark team.

The new Mercedes is an electric version of the company’s classic C-Class saloon. It features 800-volt technology and a new 94 kWh battery, giving the vehicle a full range of up to 762 kilometres, or up to 325 kilometers per 10-minute recharge.

“The Vegan Trademark team is delighted to continue its relationship with Mercedes-Benz and it’s fantastic to see this beautiful new all-electric model launched with the option of a vegan certified interior,” said Karen Spinner, the Vegan Trademark’s sales and marketing manager. “We have been impressed throughout the certification process by Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to offering a vegan alternative to their customers and we hope other automotive brands will be inspired to follow their lead.”

Read more: New Mercedes-Benz Is First-Ever Car With A Vegan-Certified Interior

Electric cars, vegan interiors, and animal-free leather

Mercedes-Benz Several car manufacturers are working towards vegan-friendly interiors

Last year, the electric Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology became the first car to feature a “Vegan Package,” including a steering wheel, console, trims, and seats inspected by The Vegan Society and featuring the Vegan Trademark.

Also in 2025, Hyundai CRADLE, the innovation arm of Hyundai Motor Group, partnered with UNCAGED Innovations to develop animal-free leather car interiors, and Renault pledged to make all its cars leather-free by the end of the year.

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