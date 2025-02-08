Fur Production Has Plummeted To Lowest Level In Years

Global production of fur has dropped 85 percent in the past ten years, reaching its lowest level since 2010, according to data gathered by Fur Free Alliance. Campaigners say this shows that fur is falling out of favor with the fashion industry and the public.

Production plummeted 40 percent in 2024 compared to the year before. In China, the world’s biggest fur producer, production has fallen by more than half between 2022 and 2023. The data shows that 21 million minks, foxes, and racoon dogs were bred for fur worldwide in 2023 — down from 34.5 million in 2022. Minks remain the most used animal, at 14.1 million in 2023, while there were 3.5 million farmed foxes, and 3.2 million racoon dogs.

Many countries have introduced bans on fur farming in the past few years. These include Norway, which was once the world’s biggest producer of fox fur, and the Netherlands, which used to be a major mink fur producer.

“The sharp decline of the cruel fur trade is a major win for animals and proof that global campaigns are working,” Brigit Oele, Coalition Manager of the Fur Free Alliance, told Plant Based News.

Campaign success

The Covid pandemic and investigations exposing the cruel conditions animals are kept in on fur farms have hastened this decline. The risk of zoonotic diseases posed by fur farms became clear as Covid outbreaks occurred on hundreds of mink farms across Europe and North America. The situation led to several governments deciding to wind down national fur farming industries.

Investigations by animal protection organizations have revealed how fur farms keep animals in barren, wire-bottomed cages. Many animals show signs of mental distress, as well as injuries and disease. Abusive behavior towards animals by farm workers has also been documented on farms.

These revelations and campaigning by Fur Free Alliance have led to more than 1,600 fashion brands committing to go fur-free. The British Fashion Council banned fur from being used at London Fashion Week from 2023 — and it has now added exotic animal skins to the ban.

But the fight is not won yet. Some fashion brands and celebrities have continued to champion fur despite its ethical and public health implications. Singer Pharrell Williams has come under fire from campaigners for his continued use of fur in his role as creative director at Louis Vuitton.

“Millions [of animals] still suffer and die each year for an unnecessary product,” said Oele. “Our work will continue until we see the end of this vile industry around the globe.”

