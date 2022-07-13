Charli D’Amelio Launches ‘Born Dreamer’ Vegan Perfume

Social media sensation Charli D’Amelio has unveiled her latest project: a vegan perfume called Born Dreamer.

The 18-year-old influencer, who boasts more than 142 million followers on TikTok and nearly 50 million on Instagram, was involved in every stage of development, including choosing sustainable packaging. The result is a jasmine-scented product sold in recyclable and refillable containers. It does not involve animals anywhere in the value chain.

The brand does not have any certifications to back up its vegan claims.

Designing a vegan perfume

D’Amelio reportedly traveled to France to hand-select ingredients for her signature scent. Natural cane sugar alcohol and sustainably-harvested jasmine are included in the composition.

She worked with Robertet, one of the largest fragrance companies globally, to produce her finished perfume. Though the company rejects animal testing now, except when required by law, it was previously admonished by PETA.

In 2019, the animal rights organization declared victory when Robertet agreed to stop routine animal testing across all of its divisions.

Born Dreamer does not have a cruelty-free certification.

Alongside jasmine notes, Anjou pear and amber are cited as significant scents in the finished perfume. D’Amelio says she has worn the product since the final formulation was agreed without telling anybody to gauge their response.

“I’m so excited to finally share and celebrate Born Dreamer with the world!” she said in a statement.

Is Charli D’Amelio vegan?

While the social media icon is not vegan herself, her mother is. Though the star did forget this when she made her a pizza topped with dairy cheese, in a now-viral video.

Despite not following a vegan lifestyle herself, D’Amelio wanted to create a perfume that everybody could wear.

“Creating this fragrance has been such an exciting process, and I hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and special,” she said.

The rise of the celebrity vegan fragrance

D’Amelio joins the likes of vegans Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish in releasing an animal-free fragrance. Celebrities are increasingly turning their backs on animal-derived fragrance ingredients, including ambergris (whale vomit), castoreum (beaver genital secretions), and civet (cat feces).

Vegan beauty has been a growing trend for some time, especially with celebrity names attached, and perfume appears to be catching up.

Charli D’Amelio’s vegan perfume is available now at Ulta Beauty.