Charli D'Amelio holds the perfume up to her face Charli D'Amelio's new vegan perfume is refillable too - Media Credit: Born Dreamer
Beauty Headlines Lifestyle

Charli D’Amelio Launches ‘Born Dreamer’ Vegan Perfume

The TikTok celebrity is swapping dance moves for vegan fragrance development

By

2 Minutes Read

Social media sensation Charli D’Amelio has unveiled her latest project: a vegan perfume called Born Dreamer. 

The 18-year-old influencer, who boasts more than 142 million followers on TikTok and nearly 50 million on Instagram, was involved in every stage of development, including choosing sustainable packaging. The result is a jasmine-scented product sold in recyclable and refillable containers. It does not involve animals anywhere in the value chain.

The brand does not have any certifications to back up its vegan claims.

Designing a vegan perfume

D’Amelio reportedly traveled to France to hand-select ingredients for her signature scent. Natural cane sugar alcohol and sustainably-harvested jasmine are included in the composition.

She worked with Robertet, one of the largest fragrance companies globally, to produce her finished perfume. Though the company rejects animal testing now, except when required by law, it was previously admonished by PETA.

In 2019, the animal rights organization declared victory when Robertet agreed to stop routine animal testing across all of its divisions. 

Born Dreamer does not have a cruelty-free certification.

Alongside jasmine notes, Anjou pear and amber are cited as significant scents in the finished perfume. D’Amelio says she has worn the product since the final formulation was agreed without telling anybody to gauge their response. 

“I’m so excited to finally share and celebrate Born Dreamer with the world!” she said in a statement.

Is Charli D’Amelio vegan?

While the social media icon is not vegan herself, her mother is. Though the star did forget this when she made her a pizza topped with dairy cheese, in a now-viral video.

@whoscancelledd

Remember when Charli forgot her mom was vegan 🤣 #charlidamelio #dixiedamelio #thedamelios

♬ original sound – Whoscancelled

Despite not following a vegan lifestyle herself, D’Amelio wanted to create a perfume that everybody could wear.

“Creating this fragrance has been such an exciting process, and I hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and special,” she said.

The rise of the celebrity vegan fragrance

D’Amelio joins the likes of vegans Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish in releasing an animal-free fragrance. Celebrities are increasingly turning their backs on animal-derived fragrance ingredients, including ambergris (whale vomit), castoreum (beaver genital secretions), and civet (cat feces).

Vegan beauty has been a growing trend for some time, especially with celebrity names attached, and perfume appears to be catching up.

Charli D’Amelio’s vegan perfume is available now at Ulta Beauty.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Charli D&#039;Amelio Vegan Beauty vegan perfume
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A cowboy on a bucking horse in a rodeo championship
Culture
Wild African elephant in the wilderness
Culture
heading/latest

trending

Charli D'Amelio holds the perfume up to her face Beauty
Wild African elephant in the wilderness Culture
Is A Global Ban On Trophy Hunting Imports Coming? Over 130 NGOs Unite To Make It Happen
Pope Francis Culture
Pope Francis Tells Young People In Europe To Eat Less Meat For The Environment
a person holds their phone at a table with the abillion app showing Headlines
Sustainable Social Media Platform Breaks Records With $2 Million Charitable Donation
deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado Environment
UK Supermarket Meat Could Still Have Connections To Deforestation, New Report Says
Pig on hay and straw Headlines
Microplastics Are In Meat, Milk, And Farm Animal Blood, Says New Study
Solitary Polar Bear sitting on melting ice in Norway Environment
One In Six Brits Doubt That Humans Caused The Climate Crisis
Big Mountain Foods plant-based foods on the shelves Business
Canadian Government Invests $1.4 Million In Plant-Based Food Manufacturing
Jeremy Clarkson attends the 'The Grand Tour' TV Show Season 2 premiere Celebrities
Jeremy Clarkson Won’t Serve Vegetarian Food In New Beef-Only Restaurant
Tractors line up on the A1 in the Netherlands Environment
Dutch Farmers Protest Plans To Reduce Livestock Numbers And Emissions
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active