The 9 Best Vegan Deodorants For 2025

If choosing the best vegan deodorant has got you sweating, and you’re not even sure which brands are and aren’t vegan, Plant Based News is here with this best vegan and cruelty-free deodorant guide to keep you smelling lovely.

Thankfully, the days when finding a cruelty-free and vegan deodorant meant seeking out a remote health shop are behind us. Perhaps you’ve also tried a few vegan and zero-waste deodorants that just didn’t work for you, and are wondering if there are any good vegan deodorants that work.

Don’t sweat it, we’ve got your back, or armpits, as it happens. As the vegan movement continues to grow, there are more and more vegan deodorants being unveiled all the time.

And a bonus: a lot of the best vegan brand deodorants use ingredients that are much kinder to the skin, whether they are organic and/or more natural, or because the deodorant in question avoids a lot of the harsher ingredients seen in many of the biggest name brands.

As you’ll see below also, many of the vegan products use more responsible packaging. Many are, for example, compostable or zero waste. Some also use recycled or easily recyclable materials.

Which of the big-name brands aren’t vegan-friendly?

Here are some of the bigger-name brands of deodorant that you will commonly see in shops that are not suitable for vegans.

Sure

Old Spice

L’Oreal

Sanex

Gillette

Nivea

Why aren’t all deodorants vegan?

The main culprit that prevents many mainstream deodorant brands from being vegan is animal testing. Many well-known companies still use animal testing methods before bringing their products to market.

It can be tricky to know whether the brand you’re considering buying from is cruelty-free. Some brands use confusing language, and may claim to be cruelty-free when they’re not. To be sure, it’s best to check out online resource Cruelty Free Kitty for confirmation on a company’s animal testing policy.

Still more confusingly, if a brand is listed as cruelty-free, that doesn’t mean all its products are vegan. There are a few animal-derived ingredients to watch out for in deodorants also. Get your squint-eyes ready to read the fine print for ingredients like:

Shellac , derived from the lac insect, a small insect

, derived from the lac insect, a small insect Lanolin , a wax from sheep’s wool

, a wax from sheep’s wool Beeswax produced by bees

produced by bees Gelatin , derived from animal collagen

, derived from animal collagen Other animal byproducts: These may be listed under less recognizable names, making them tricky to spot

With that last point in mind, the best and safest practice is to opt for deodorants that are loud and proud about being vegan and cruelty-free.

The nine best vegan deodorants

Nuud

Nuud Nuud keeps working for days after application

Let’s kick things off with a fairly miraculous little vegan deodorant. If you were worried about the best vegan deodorant costing you much more than the standard stuff, here is one that will save you a small fortune for your armpits. Prices like £13/$16.50 for one 15ml deodorant might seem pretty damn steep, but here is the Nuud USP: you apply a pea-sized amount of the cream to your armpit, and then you are set for the next three days. And yes, even if you wash daily.

Considering deodorizing is usually a daily ritual, you do the math! Nuud only contains seven ingredients (as opposed to the essay you have to read on the big brands), with 71 percent of the formula being organic. The cute little tube is made from sugar cane, and is recyclable.

Buy it online here.

Wild

Wild Wild is a hugely popular vegan deodorant brand

Wearing deodorant doesn’t mean you can’t be free and wild. And, while some of these best vegan deodorants aren’t easy to find on the high street, Wild is available in major retailers such as Boots in the UK. Unlike the usual high street deodorants, the only aluminum used on this one is the planet-friendly refillable case, while the refills themselves are made from bamboo, which can either be composted or widely recycled.

Some of the scent options to get your nostrils happy include Enchanted Forest, Coconut & Vanilla, and Ocean Mist to name a few. Wild has had wildly positive reviews from the likes of GQ, Vogue, and The Times, and the natural ingredients only require two swipes per armpit to have you smelling swell all day long once you’re out the shower. Extra cute Minis are available also, which are perfect for travelling.

Buy it online here.

Lush Aromaco

LUSH LUSH stocks a roll-on antibacterial deodorant

If you’ve ever walked into a Lush store, you’ll know what it’s like being greeted by all the stunning aromas they offer at once. Most of the Lush vegan deodorant options are actually a powder which you rub into your arm pits. But, if that’s not your cup of tea, they also offer Aromaco, a solid bar of deo.

“Astringent witch hazel tackles odor-causing bacteria so you feel fresh, while chamomile vinegar soothes the skin. And to help keep you naturally fresh, there’s also a little patchouli oil in it, too.” Nice. As the name suggests, treat yourself to an aroma that will have your acquaintances appreciating what a wonderfully hygienic person you are.

Buy it online here.

Fussy

As seen on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den, Fussy has established itself as a top natural and vegan deodorant brand, especially for the fussiest of armpits. This is another deo that loves the refill life, making it a top choice for sustainability points. Scent-wise, how do tropical, citrus, floral, or fresh cotton sound? The unique ingredient, lactobacillus, fights off odor-producing bacteria and will have you smelling like the aforementioned charming smells all day long.

Buy it online here.

Salt of the Earth

Salt of the Earth Salt of the Earth is a natural vegan deodorant

Made in the UK since 1993, this family-run business used to make the deodorants at home using a tea urn, before becoming the multi-award winning business we know today.

Also available in spray and stick deodorant form, and now offering eco-refill options, Salt of the Earth uses 100 percent natural origin ingredients, is moisturising for the most sensitive of pits, and is enriched with aloe vera. Scents include Amber & Sandalwood, Ocean & Coconut, and there’s even a ‘Masculine Bundle’ for those worried about smelling too floral.

Buy it online here.

Ilex Wood

Ilex Wood Ilex Wood offer a range of different scents

A great name to go to if you’re having a hard time finding a nice vegan lip balm, Ilex Wood also offers some lovely cruelty-free and vegan deodorants.

Stunning smells include Ylang Ylang & Cedarwood and Spiced Patchouli, and these deos are aluminum-free, made from recyclable cardboard, and handmade in the UK. Like quite a few of the products listed here, Ilex Wood’s deodorants don’t stop the natural sweating process but crucially prevent any unpleasant body odors by neutralizing bacteria buildup.

Buy it online here.

Mood by Coconut Matter

Mood Mood is cruelty-free, vegan, and plastic-free

Let’s hear it one more time for zero-waste cardboard vegan deodorant tubes! On the packaging front, Mood can be home-composted or simply buried in a patch of earth. The titular Mood alludes to the spirits-lifting essential oils used in the gorgeous scents Coconut Matter uses. For example, Bliss is a combination of lemongrass, frankincense, and lime, which will have you flying emotionally high when you apply it out the shower.

Buy it online here.

Herban Cowboy

Herban Cowboy Herban Cowboy offers stick and spray deodorants

The herb and plant-created scent options include Dusk, Fores, and Sport, and you can opt for stick or spray deodorants. Perfect for long days throwing a lasso around, patrolling the wild west, or whatever it is cowboys are getting up to these days. Yeehaw!

Buy it online here.

No Pong

No Pong No Pong was founded in Australia

To round out this best vegan deodorant compendium, here is an indie brand founded in Australia (which also delivers internationally). Give this one a try and you will, indeed, have no pong.

These vegan deodorants come in cute little plastic-free tins, keeping you pong-free for up to 12 hours. No Pong is so confident in this, that your deodorant comes with a ‘B.O Free guarantee’ – at the first hint of a pong from your pit, No Pong will refund you.

Buy it online here.

