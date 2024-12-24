New Vegan Zombie Film Features Dr Michael Greger And Jane Velez Mitchell

An upcoming vegan zombie film will feature plant-based longevity expert Dr Michael Greger and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Read more: Animal Charity Hopes To Convert Meat Plant Into ‘Animal Empathy Museum’

The film, titled A44, is a horror thriller “about compassion” but “with zombies,” according to the filmmakers. It follows a student as he investigates the meat and dairy industry’s links to a “mysterious illness” that has turned the rest of the community into “mindless killers.”

The first official trailer for A44 premiered earlier this month on December 13.

A44 is the first non-documentary film from Chris Cooney, who wrote, produced, and directed the feature. He also stars alongside Dr Greger, Velez-Mitchell, and the rest of the small cast. Cooney launched a Kickstarter for the project in 2018, which raised over USD $85,000.

Dr Greger is an American physician, author, and advocate for plant-based whole foods as a form of preventative medicine. In 2011, he founded the website NutritionFacts.org. In A44, Dr Greger plays a college professor. Cooney has said he wrote the role specifically for him. Velez-Mitchell is the founder of UnchainedTV, a nonprofit streaming network that focuses on veganism and animal rights.

Read more: Dairy Is Worse Than Coca-Cola, Says Leading Longevity Expert

‘A44 is a tale of compassion’

A44 The new film is “about compassion” but “with zombies”

Cooney is widely known by his social media handle, The Vegan Zombie (TVZ). He produces a YouTube cooking show of the same name set in the zombie apocalypse, as well as travel, lifestyle, and shopping videos with a vegan focus. Cooney published a graphic novel cookbook titled The Vegan Zombie: Cook & Survive in 2013 with illustrations and recipes.

“A44 is a tale of compassion, told through the unexpected lens of a zombie narrative,” writes Cooney. “It’s the first feature film of its kind – a pro-vegan story that isn’t a documentary. By infusing elements of comedy and not taking ourselves too seriously, we’ve created a film that invites viewers to laugh, reflect, and perhaps see the world a bit differently.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced a new documentary about plant-based bio-hacker Bryan Johnson by Tiger King filmmaker Chris Smith. It’s titled Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. In November, actor Bella Ramsay and Earthling Ed teamed up for Matilda and the Brave Escape, and the controversial Food For Profit came out in October.

A44 will be released in 2025.

Read more: Groundbreaking Film ‘Christspiracy’ Available To Stream Around The World Now