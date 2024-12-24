X
Culture Film

New Vegan Zombie Film Features Dr Michael Greger And Jane Velez Mitchell

"A44" will be released in 2025

By

3 Minutes Read

Image is a still from from the upcoming film 'A44' from filmmaker Chris Cooney, aka The Vegan Zombie, featuring Dr Michael Greger Dr Michael Greger and Jane Velez Mitchell will feature in the new vegan zombie film - Media Credit: A44

An upcoming vegan zombie film will feature plant-based longevity expert Dr Michael Greger and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Read more: Animal Charity Hopes To Convert Meat Plant Into ‘Animal Empathy Museum’

The film, titled A44, is a horror thriller “about compassion” but “with zombies,” according to the filmmakers. It follows a student as he investigates the meat and dairy industry’s links to a “mysterious illness” that has turned the rest of the community into “mindless killers.”

The first official trailer for A44 premiered earlier this month on December 13.

A44 is the first non-documentary film from Chris Cooney, who wrote, produced, and directed the feature. He also stars alongside Dr Greger, Velez-Mitchell, and the rest of the small cast. Cooney launched a Kickstarter for the project in 2018, which raised over USD $85,000.

Dr Greger is an American physician, author, and advocate for plant-based whole foods as a form of preventative medicine. In 2011, he founded the website NutritionFacts.org. In A44, Dr Greger plays a college professor. Cooney has said he wrote the role specifically for him. Velez-Mitchell is the founder of UnchainedTV, a nonprofit streaming network that focuses on veganism and animal rights.

Read more: Dairy Is Worse Than Coca-Cola, Says Leading Longevity Expert

‘A44 is a tale of compassion’

Photo shows the poster for upcoming film 'A44' from filmmaker Chris Cooney, aka The Vegan Zombie
A44 The new film is “about compassion” but “with zombies”

Cooney is widely known by his social media handle, The Vegan Zombie (TVZ). He produces a YouTube cooking show of the same name set in the zombie apocalypse, as well as travel, lifestyle, and shopping videos with a vegan focus. Cooney published a graphic novel cookbook titled The Vegan Zombie: Cook & Survive in 2013 with illustrations and recipes.

A44 is a tale of compassion, told through the unexpected lens of a zombie narrative,” writes Cooney. “It’s the first feature film of its kind – a pro-vegan story that isn’t a documentary. By infusing elements of comedy and not taking ourselves too seriously, we’ve created a film that invites viewers to laugh, reflect, and perhaps see the world a bit differently.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced a new documentary about plant-based bio-hacker Bryan Johnson by Tiger King filmmaker Chris Smith. It’s titled Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. In November, actor Bella Ramsay and Earthling Ed teamed up for Matilda and the Brave Escape, and the controversial Food For Profit came out in October.

A44 will be released in 2025.

Read more: Groundbreaking Film ‘Christspiracy’ Available To Stream Around The World Now

Tagged

culture

dr greger

film

news

the vegan zombie

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active