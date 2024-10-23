The Italian Minister for Agriculture has defended Italy’s meat industry after a documentary on factory farming in Europe aired on national television.

Food For Profit exposes the links between the European Parliament and the 387 billion euros-funded factory farming industry. It is the result of a five-year investigation by journalist Giulia Innocenzi and a team of investigators. It will soon be showing in the UK for the first time.

After the film aired primetime on Italy’s national broadcaster in May, Italy’s agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida publicly criticized it. He said it “targeted an entire industry” when in reality “it’s just a few exceptions who act in a bad way.” He defended Italy’s farming sector, saying that “the great majority of our farmers follow the rules.”

Responding to his words, Innocenzi told Plant Based News: “Usually the meat industry keeps silent in front of criticism, because they know it’s the best way to stay away from problems. But this time Food For Profit had too much echo, as public opinion was outraged by the reality of factory farm productions. So what they did was try to discredit our work by saying it’s just a few bad apples.”

“Unfortunately, intensive farms are the same in any country, with animal suffering and environmental pollution,” she added. “And people are starting to understand that. This is why the industry is so frightened.”

‘Food For Profit’ exposes politicians

Food for Profit Undercover investigators captured footage on European factory farms for Food for Profit

Lollobrigida also defended Paolo De Castro, a former MEP who was secretly filmed for the film. De Castro became a MEP in 2009 and was twice Minister for Agriculture and Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Following the release of the film, he did not run for re-election.

Lollobrigida expressed “solidarity” with De Castro, saying: “He has been victim of attacks that I believe come from a strong ideology.” He made these comments at a public meeting organized by meat industry associations about Food For Profit, at which they announced they would begin work on a film called Food For Life.

The Food For Profit filmmakers attended the meeting. Lollobrigida accused them of seeking to “gain success and money through a film that describes as criminals those who produce our great food.” He admitted to not having watched the film.

Food For Profit has its UK premiere in Ealing, London, on October 29, Brighton on October 30, and Brixton, London, on November 7. You can find out more information here.

