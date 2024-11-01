Bella Ramsey And Earthling Ed Team Up For New Film

For World Vegan Day, Ed Winters (AKA Earthling Ed) has released a new animated film about a real-life pig named Matilda who escaped a farm while pregnant. It’s narrated by actor Bella Ramsey, who is an outspoken animal advocate.

Matilda and the Brave Escape tells the true story of Matilda’s escape from a Nottinghamshire farm in 2021. She gave birth to ten piglets in the woods shortly after.

The film imagines Matilda’s life on the what would be a typical pig farm before she broke out. Most of the UK’s 10 million pigs are raised on farms assured by Red Tractor, where practices such as tail docking of piglets are often routine. Red Tractor farms have also been exposed a number of times for abusive and neglectful treatment of animals.

A happy ending?

Surge Sanctuary Matilda and her piglets are living out their lives at Surge Sanctuary

In the film, the audience watches Matilda, now pregnant, as she breaks through electric fencing to freedom. While Matilda was initially taken back to the farm by the farmer, a public campaign saw her rescued by Surge Sanctuary, co-founded by Winters, where she now lives with her children.

While Matilda got a happy ending, the film lets viewers know that millions of pigs raised for meat will never be so lucky. Despite this sobering message, the film is ultimately “one of hope and inspiration,” said Winters.

“The story of Matilda is incredible for many reasons – from Matilda herself to the dedication and kindness of everyone who campaigned for her freedom, her story is truly remarkable,” he said in a statement. “We wanted to ensure that her bravery and courage could be seen by as many people as possible and it was important to us to create a film suitable for children, so we made Matilda and the Brave Escape in the style of an animated children’s story, as we strongly believe that Matilda has the power to inspire all ages.”

Matilda and the Brave Escape is available to watch on YouTube now. Matilda and her family can be sponsored through matildaandthebraveescape.com.

