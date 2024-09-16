‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Wants His Character’s Restaurant To Go Vegan

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel in hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, has expressed hope that his character’s restaurant will go vegan.

Read more: Gavin & Stacey’s Pam Urged To Go Vegan For Final Episode

The French actor has starred in the show, which is written by Darren Star, since its inception in 2020. As well as being the neighbor and love interest of Emily (played by Lily Collins), Gabriel is also the owner of a French restaurant where many of the scenes take place. The name of the restaurant changes throughout the series: it was introduced as “Les Deux Comperes,” and it’s also been called “Chez Lavaux” and “L’Espirit de Gigi.” One constant in each series, however, is that the restaurant serves a lot of meat.

Netflix Many of the Emily in Paris scenes take place in Gabriel’s restaurant

Speaking to Sharp magazine, Bravo said that he would like to see a few changes made to the eatery’s menu.

“I would love for his restaurant to become a vegan restaurant, and for him to get a green Michelin star,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been talking about with Darren and producers for two years now, and I hope it’s going to happen.”

Read more: Vegan Chef Wins Fish Challenge On Great British Menu

Is Lucas Bravo vegan?

Bravo has confirmed that he is vegan, having been raised on an animal-free diet since birth.

In a another interview, this time with Grazia, he stated that his aspirations for Gabriel extend further than the romantic relationships we’re used to seeing from him on the show.

“I’d really like to use him as a platform to spread a little awareness about the climate. I’m a vegan and in season three Gabriel slowly used more vegetables and more organic cuisine at his restaurant,” he said. “I have a few jackets on the shows that are made from very [eco]-conscious materials. I know it’s about entertainment and escapism, but he’s the character on the show that is working class and pretty down to Earth.”

Emily in Paris tells the story of a 20-something marketing executive named Emily Cooper who moves from Chicago to Paris for work. The show has been praised for its lighthearted humor, as well as being somewhat ridiculed for its unrealistic dialogue and one-dimensional characters and themes (many of the show’s storylines concern the characters’ dating lives). Reviews have praised the “escape fantasy” of the show, and the Guardian recently called it “delightfully delulu.”

Emily in Paris season four is available to stream on Netflix now.

Read more: Netflix Documentary Tracking Identical Twins Inspires People To Ditch Meat