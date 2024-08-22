London Sports Climate Summit To Headline Plant-Based Speakers

A “Sports Climate Summit” featuring plant-based celebrity guests and speakers will precede the UK’s first vegan rugby match.

Read more: Vegan Cyclist Wins Silver At Olympics For Team GB

The Big Green Clash, thought to be the first eco-focused rugby event, will take place in London, UK, next month. All-vegan rugby team the Green Gazelles is spearheading the family-friendly event, which includes a Sports Climate Summit and “Eco Village” with food and entertainment.

VIP celebrity guests include entrepreneur and campaigner Heather Mills, who is providing plant-based foods via her businesses V-Bites, Alternative Stores, and Be at One, while record-breaking vegan adventure cyclist Kate Strong will ride from Wales to London to deliver the match ball. The journey is 180 miles, and Strong will be staying in the spare rooms of rugby fans on the way there. She will also be speaking at the event.

A number of other plant-based speakers will join Strong. These will include Sport Positive Founder Claire Poole, United We Are founder Connor McDonald, vegan rugby player and Green Gazelles co-founder Brendon Bale, and Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell. More guests will be announced closer to the event.

ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo Heather Mills will be attending the event

“The Big Green Clash isn’t just a rugby match; it’s a networking goldmine, with over 100 organizations attending our Sports Climate Summit prior to Kick Off,” said Bale in a statement. “This unique event brings together passionate environmentalists, pro athletes, and thought leaders, sparking urgent discussions on how sport can inspire a greener future.”

Read more: Plant-Based Victoria Sponge Served At Wimbledon

Big Green Clash is ‘the perfect platform’ to safeguard sport against climate change

The Green Gazelles will be playing against Richmond Rugby Club, in which McDonald described on LinkedIn as a “sustainably-led charity match” aiming to raise awareness of sustainability in sports and what individuals and teams can do.

“The Sports Climate Summit at The Big Green Clash on 8th September is the perfect platform to unite a wide range of organizations to tackle climate change and safeguard our sporting world as we know it,” McDonald told Plant Based News.

The Big Green Clash will take place at the Richmond Athletic Club in London, on September 8, 2024. Gates will open at midday and the Sports Climate Summit will begin at 1pm followed by the rugby match at 3pm. Find out more about the Big Green Clash event, and buy tickets, here.

Read more: Championship Football Team To Hold Vegan Match This Weekend