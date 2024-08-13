X
A ‘First Of Its Kind’ Vegan Rugby Match Is Happening In The UK – How To Get Tickets

The Big Green Clash will feature celebrity appearances from Heather Mills, Jamie Laing, and more

Players of UK vegan rugby team Green Gazelles Green Gazelles is a vegan rugby team based in the UK - Media Credit: Supplied

A major sporting event named The Big Green Clash is set to take place in London, UK, next month, which is thought to be the first ever eco-focused rugby event.

Vegan rugby team Green Gazelles are spearheading the event, which is backed by entrepreneur Heather Mills. The match will be a friendly fixture, and Mills will present the Earth Shield to the winning team.

As well as a rugby match, there will be a Sports Climate Summit with more than 100 VIPs including Sport Positive founder Claire Poole, Candy Kittens owner Jamie Laing, and record breaking cyclist Kate Strong, who will bike from Wales to London to deliver the match ball. The family-friendly event will feature a kids area, as well as an “Eco Village” with plant-based food, games, and entertainment.

Mills’ businesses VBites, Alternative Stores, and Be at One are all sponsoring the event. “As someone deeply committed to sustainability and compassionate living, I’m thrilled to back The Big Green Clash,” Mills said in a statement. “This event is a unique opportunity for us to come together, network, and drive conversations about how sports can lead the way in promoting environmental awareness and positive change.”

The Big Green Clash tickets

Vegan celebrity and entrepreneur Heather Mills on a red carpet
John Davies / Alamy Stock Photo Heather Mills is backing the event

Tickets to the event are on sale now. You can buy tickets from the Green Gazelles rugby team website. The event takes place on September 8, 2024, at Richmond Athletic Club in London.

Green Gazelles was established in 2018 by Brendan and Amy Bale. It’s a community space for sports fans who are passionate about promoting the benefits of the vegan lifestyle. The clothing and equipment used are all vegan, and the club’s goal is to promote a more ethical and sustainable world through rugby. According to Bale, the Big Green Clash is intended to “combine the positive focus and community spirit” of his club to raise awareness for the environment.

“The Big Green Clash isn’t just a rugby match; it’s a networking goldmine, with over 100 organisations attending our Sports Climate Summit prior to Kick Off,” he said in a statement. “This unique event brings together passionate environmentalists, pro athletes, and thought leaders, sparking urgent discussions on how sport can inspire a greener future.”

