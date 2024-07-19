Heather Mills Acquires Vegan Online Supermarket ‘Alternative Stores’

Heather Mills has acquired the all-vegan online supermarket named “Alternative Stores.”

The plan is for Alternative Stores to integrate with the many items already produced by Mills-owned V Bites. The store will continue to stock everything from allergen-free ready meals to ethical candy, and Mills says that all parties will remain committed to quality.

“Our customers predominantly shop online, so our goal is to create a one-stop-shop for convenience to consolidate a wide variety of nutritious and delicious alternative products under a single banner and framework,” explained Mills in a release sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “From one family site.”

Alternative Stores was founded by father-and-daughter duo Dan and Zahra John and now includes an extensive webstore and a flagship storefront in Newcastle, England. While Zahra will stay on post-acquisition to work with Mills and her team, Dan plans to retire.

“We are excited for the future of Alternative Stores with such a passionate vegan pioneer in Heather Mills,” said the Johns. “We have built up the most amazing and loyal customer base and know they will be as delighted as we both are for the ideas and plans that Heather and her team are working on. Watch this space!”

Mills aims to create an ‘ethical online store’ that supports family businesses

Alternative Stores already stocks a wide range of vegan products

Mills, an entrepreneur and animal rights advocate, announced the 100 percent acquisition earlier this week. The news follows her acquisition of the Plant & Bean manufacturing facility in Boston, England, earlier this month, and her intervention to save the popular Mills-owned and family-run vegan brand V Bites from administration at the beginning of the year.

“I observed too many family businesses struggling to get listed on corporate-owned selling websites, facing endless paperwork, poor communication, and exorbitant charges that ultimately harmed their operations,” said Mills. I aim to create an ethical online store that supports family businesses and diminishes the control of large corporations.”

