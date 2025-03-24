New Film Merges Art, Disability, And Animal Rights – How To Support ‘Liberty’

A new short film set to finish production this year is bringing together themes of disability, art, and animal rights.

Liberty, produced by nonprofit studio Fauna Films, follows a six-year creative journey by disabled artist Gretchen Ryan – using her art to tell a powerful story about resilience and compassion.

The film centers on Gretchen Ryan, a painter who was paralyzed in a car accident at age 16. Over the past six years, she has created a 13-foot-wide painting titled “Liberty Leading the Animals,” inspired by Eugène Delacroix’s “Liberty Leading the People.” Her work reimagines the figure of Liberty as a symbol of hope and strength for animals, challenging audiences to consider what freedom means for all beings.

“Liberty isn’t just a film about a painting; it’s about defying the odds, using art to amplify marginalized voices, and inspiring empathy for both humans and animals,” said James Hoot, executive director of Fauna Films and director of Liberty.

Liberty launches crowdfunder

Today (March 24), Fauna films is launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise USD $8,000 to complete the film. All funds will go toward the production and post-production of Liberty, and donations will be matched by a private donor. Backers contributing $250 or more will receive a tax-deductible donation receipt through Fauna Films, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The film will conclude with the public unveiling of Gretchen’s painting at a gallery event in Los Angeles on May 16, 2025. Tickets to the event will be available to supporters of the campaign.

In addition to spotlighting Gretchen’s artistic process, Liberty will visit Farm Sanctuary to feature the real-life animals who inspired the work. Through this, the film draws connections between artistic representation and the lived experiences of rescued animals.

Supporters can view the trailer and donate here.

Fauna Films is a nonprofit film production studio creating high-impact visual content to promote compassion, sustainability, and justice. Its work supports movements for animal rights, environmental protection, and plant-based living.

