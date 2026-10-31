EU Labeling Ban Could Mean No More Roast Chicken-Flavored Crisps

Crisps with “meaty” names, such as Lay’s Roast Chicken flavor, could soon be caught up in the EU’s controversial plant-based labeling ban.

Alternative protein brands will soon be unable to use 31 meaty words to label and market their plant-based products for European markets, and producers of crisps are worried that their savory snacks could be restricted, too.

Read more: Almost No UK Shoppers Mistake Plant-Based Alternatives For Meat, Finds Survey

Olivier Devaux, the director of nutrition, health, and sustainability at the European Snacks Association, recently told Politico that “legal uncertainty” around the ban means that “meaty names in the flavor description might be in scope.”

According to the Association’s legal analysis, three pieces of legislation are in conflict, and it is not currently clear “which one prevails.” The lobby group called for an amendment to the legislation covering savory snacks, sauces, and seasonings.

Popular crisp flavors that could be affected by the labeling ban include Lay’s barbecue pork rib, roast chicken, and beef bourguignon, as well as Patatas Fritas Torres’ chorizo. All three use words that are listed in the proposed ban.

In August, just weeks after this summer’s record-breaking heatwaves, MEPs from the European People’s Party, European Conservatives and Reformists, and Patriots for Europe sought to expand the plant-based labeling ban to include even more words.

Read more: EU Politicians Seek To Expand Plant-Based Label Ban Weeks After Record Heatwaves

‘There is no need to restrict such labeling’

Adobe Stock Consumers are generally not confused by the use of “meaty” words to describe other products

British alternative protein brands (and potentially crisp-makers) could be affected if they sell to countries that follow EU rules, including Northern Ireland.

In September, a survey found that more than 94 percent of people in the UK understood meat-free products do not contain any actual meat, despite claims of consumer confusion over plant-based food labeling. Jasmijn de Boo, the global CEO of ProVeg, previously said, “No one is confused by terms like ‘vegetarian sausage,’ as numerous surveys attest. So, in fact, there is no need to restrict such labeling.”

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