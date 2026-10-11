Alternative Protein Headlines Other News

Almost No UK Shoppers Mistake Plant-Based Alternatives For Meat, Finds Survey

Despite claims of customer confusion, nearly 100 percent of people know plant-based alternatives are meat-free

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a man shopping in a supermarket and holding up a meat-based sausage product. A new survey has found that almost no UK shoppers actually mistake plant-based alternatives for animal-derived meat Current plant-based meat labels communicate contents effectively most of the time - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new survey has found that very few UK shoppers actually mistake plant-based alternatives for animal-derived meat.

More than 94 of people understand that meat-free products do not contain any actual meat, despite claims of consumer confusion over plant-based food labeling.

Read more: NYC Schools Report Strong Student Demand And Lower GHG Emissions During Soy Milk Pilot

The UK’s Bryant Research conducted a survey of 1,007 adults who were shown images of plant-based products from Quorn and THIS. They were asked, “Does this product contain meat from an animal?” Ninety-six percent of those surveyed correctly answered that Quorn Meat-Free Sausages do not contain animal meat, and 94 percent correctly answered that THIS Isn’t Chicken does not contain animal meat. Two percent said they “didn’t know” if the sausages contained meat, and five percent said they weren’t sure about the plant-based chicken pieces. Two percent of those surveyed incorrectly thought that both products contain animal products.

Quorn’s packaging says “meat-free” immediately above the word “sausages,” while the THIS Isn’t Chicken Pieces packaging says “100 percent plant-based.”

Chris Bryant, the executive director of Bryant Research, said, “This is strong evidence against the claim that consumers are confused by [plant-based] products using the words ‘sausage’ and ‘chicken’ in their names.”

Read more: EU Politicians Seek To Expand Plant-Based Label Ban Weeks After Record Heatwaves

EU plant-based labeling ban

Image shows two product images, Quorn Meat-Free Sausages (left) and THIS Isn’t Chicken (right) with accompanying pie charts showing how people responded to the survey. Almost no UK shoppers actually mistake plant-based alternatives for animal-derived meat
Bryant Research The new survey highlighted how few shoppers are confused by plant-based meat labels

Bryant Research’s findings arrived shortly after politicians sought to expand the EU’s controversial plant-based label ban to include more “meaty” words. Customer confusion is often cited by proponents of the ban, despite a growing body of research that indicates people are neither concerned nor interested in the topic.

While the EU will continue to allow the word “sausage,” along with other format-based names, words like “chicken” will not be permitted for alternative proteins.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

alternative protein

labeling

meat

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active