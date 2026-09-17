Alternative Protein Culture Headlines Law & Politics

EU Politicians Seek To Expand Plant-Based Label Ban Weeks After Record Heatwaves

If the recently proposed amendments make it past the committee stage, it will be the third time in six years the EU has debated the subject

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold a pack of "Turkeyless Protein Patties" from Trader Joe's. Several members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have sought to expand the EU plant-based label ban to include more words The EU's plant-based label ban could result in significant market disruption and make shopping for alternative proteins more difficult - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Several members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have sought to expand the EU plant-based label ban to include more “meaty” words.

The development comes shortly after a series of record-breaking heatwaves across Europe, caused primarily by the worsening climate crisis and animal agriculture. Embracing alternative proteins, instead of legislating against them, could reduce the EU’s environmental footprint and support health improvements across the bloc.

Read more: Animal Agriculture Is Responsible For The UK’s 40C Heatwave

In June, a much-debated EU-wide ban on using meaty words to label and market plant-based foods passed with a huge majority. However, while the ban restricted the use of 31 different words, it did not apply to general terms such as sausage or burger.

MEPs from the European People’s Party, European Conservatives and Reformists, and Patriots for Europe sought to expand the ban’s scope at the end of August. The proposed amendments name: steak, escalope, sausage, burger, hamburger, bacon, ham, ribs, fillet, loin, and breast, as well as “other equivalent meat-related names.”

If adopted, the amendments could widen restrictions to include the common words not included in the ban’s previous iteration. Debates on the amendments began at the start of September, and a committee vote is expected in December. If they pass the committee vote, they will proceed to a plenary vote in 2027, which would make this the third time in six years the EU Parliament has spent time debating such a ban.

Read more: Three Companies Have ‘Almost Complete Market Domination’ Of UK Poultry Supply

Plant-based labeling ban could increase confusion, raise costs, and harm farmers

Photo shows the plant-based section of a supermarket. Several members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have sought to expand the EU plant-based label ban to include more words
Adobe Stock General labels like “burger” and “sausage” help customers choose products

A whitepaper from ProVeg International, published before the ban was approved, explored what legislation could mean for the plant-based market in detail. It found that a ban on meaty words would risk increasing confusion, raising costs, and undermining sector innovation, a key route to increasing uptake of plant foods.

As reported by Food Ingredients First, the European Alliance for Plant-based Foods has renewed its opposition to the ban and argued that further restrictions will penalize manufacturers, farmers, and consumers, create further instability, and make achieving the EU’s Protein Action Plan, which was announced in July, more difficult.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

alternative protein

europe

labeling

law

news

politics

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active