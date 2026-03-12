X
Culture Headlines Law

EU Plant-Based Label Ban To Restrict Some Meaty Words But Not Others

EU lawmakers have agreed to push ahead with the plant-based labeling restrictions after some adjustments

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a large refrigerator full of plant-based burgers, sausages, and other meat-alternatives, including several products made by Beyond Meat In the EU, brands will be able to label their plant-based products as "burgers," but not as "beef" - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The EU has agreed to restrict certain meaty words, but not others, as part of its plant-based label ban.

European lawmakers have agreed to ban the use of 31 different words for marketing and labeling plant-based foods, including “beef,” “bacon,” and “drumstick.” However, form-related words like “burger,” “nugget,” and “sausage” will still be allowed.

Read more: Industry Report Suggests Dairy Is ‘Important’ For Health And The Environment, Despite Contrary Evidence

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU Council of Ministers have reached a provisional agreement on the proposed plant-based labeling ban.

Plant-based producers will have a three-year transition period to clear existing stock and ensure all products comply with the new legislation. The updated legislation still needs to be formally adopted, which includes a final vote in the parliamentary plenary.

The banned words are: Beef, veal, pork, poultry, chicken, turkey, duck, goose, lamb, mutton, ovine, goat, drumstick, tenderloin, sirloin, flank, loin,  steak, ribs, shoulder, shank, chop, wing, breast, liver, thigh, brisket, ribeye, T-bone, rump, and bacon.

‘None of these benefits the consumer’

The European Council said the words can only be used for meat products, and that a ban will “enhance transparency” and “enable well-informed consumer choices.”

Alistair Currie, the public affairs and policy manager at The Vegan Society, said, “This decision will remove consumer choice, stifle innovation in the vegan food sector, increasing costs to businesses that will need to re-label and re-market products with new names and descriptions. None of these benefits the consumer.”

While veggie burgers, sausages, and nuggets have not yet been banned, the legislation was expanded during negotiations to include cultivated and cell-based meat, even though it is not yet available to EU shoppers at a retail level.

Read more: Paul McCartney And 8 MPs Urge EU To Reconsider Ban On ‘Meaty’ Plant-Based Labels

The EU, the climate crisis, and food system change

Photo shows someone taking a single packet of Beyond Meat's mince from a refrigerator of vegetarian burgers and sausages
Adobe Stock Debates over the labeling of plant-based foods are happening around the world

The EU announced that the plant-based labeling ban would go ahead on the same day it publicized a new and binding intermediate climate target. The EU has proposed a reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) of 90 percent (compared to 1990 levels) by 2040, as part of its broader goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

“The climate transition requires making more sustainable food choices easier, not harder,” Jasmijn de Boo, the CEO of ProVeg, told Euronews Green. “Plant-based foods typically have a significantly lower environmental footprint than animal-based products, including lower greenhouse-gas emissions and land use, so policies should support their development and uptake.”

In February, the non-profit Foodrise reported that the EU gave up to 77 percent of its annual CAP farming subsidies, worth roughly €39 billion, to high-emitting animal agriculture in 2020. A previous report found that the EU was making high-impact animal foods “artificially cheap.”

Animal agriculture is the leading cause of climate change, and meat, dairy, and eggs are linked to environmental destruction, climate change, an unstable food system, and human health issues. Animal farming is also resource-intensive and inefficient.

Read more: Oatly Banned From Marketing Plant-Based Products As Milk In The UK

Tagged

climate

europe

food

labeling

law

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active