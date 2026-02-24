X
Culture Headlines Health Law & Politics

A US Senator Just Sponsored The ‘Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act’

The Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act was just sponsored by Senator Adam B. Schiff after its reintroduction last year

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a cafeteria worker handing a school child a tray of vegetarian food, including a burger and vegetables. A US Senator has just sponsored the Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act. The Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act aims to access to sustainable, culturally-inclusive, plant-based school meals for students - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A US Senator has sponsored the Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act, which proposes entirely plant-based food and milk options for kids in American schools.

Adam B. Schiff, a Representative and a Senator from California, sponsored S.3669 in January. The proposed act includes USD $10 million in federal funding and an additional $2 million for non-dairy milk reimbursement.

Read more: Raw Dairy Milk Causes Hospitalization And ‘Serious Illness’ In Idaho

The Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act was initially reintroduced at the end of October by representatives Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) and Alma Adams (D-NC). Along with Schiff, the act is now also co-sponsored by Angela Alsobrooks, the junior senator for Maryland; Alex Padilla, a senior senator for California; and Cory Booker, the senior senator for New Jersey, an animal welfare advocate, and a longtime vegan.

The bill’s primary goals include: to primarily serve children who are eligible for free or discounted meals; to collaborate with NGOs, agricultural producers, and community-based partners; to incorporate “experiential and culturally appropriate” plant-based food, nutrition, or agricultural education activities related to 100 percent plant-based food options in the classroom; and to incorporate organic plant-based food options.

If enacted, the bill would require the Secretary of Agriculture to establish a pilot programme within 90 days. The government would award grants for a three-year term, and schools could use the funding to hire trainers to support food service staff, compensate workers for training, and also develop educational initiatives for kids.

Read more: US Senate Unanimously Votes To Give School Kids Access To Plant-Based Milk

‘Vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children’

Photo shows a compartmentalized lunch box filled with fruit, nuts, salad, and a sandwich next to a school bag, coloring pencils, and a water bottle
Adobe Stock Studies show that well-balanced plant-based diets can be healthy for kids

Schiff’s sponsorship of the Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act comes shortly after the US Senate unanimously passed a bill improving children’s access to plant-based milk in school. Nearly 70 percent of Americans think that schools should offer plant-based milk and meals to students, even though 75 percent are unaware that 30 – 50 million people are lactose intolerant in the US, including children and young people.

Meanwhile, new research has found that plant-based diets can actually aid children’s growth and support their heart health. A peer-reviewed study, which was the largest of its kind, recorded increased fiber, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium intake, and cardiometabolic benefits, in children and adolescents who followed plant-based diets. It also noted the beneficial role of food fortification in plant-based diets.

“Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children,” lead author Dr Monica Dinu told EurekAlert.

Read more: Well-Planned Plant-Based Diets Aid Childrens’ Growth And Heart Health, Says Study

Tagged

health

kids

law

news

nutrition

school

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active