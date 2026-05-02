James Cameron Just Turned Billie Eilish’s Manchester Shows Into A 3D Film

Billie Eilish’s upcoming concert film was shot in 3D by filmmaker James Cameron.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is Eilish’s second concert film after 2021’s unique, partly animated Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

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Eilish, 24, and Cameron, 71, co-directed Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D). It includes a blend of live and behind-the-scenes footage from Eilish’s four sold-out shows at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, UK, last year.

Cameron, who is known for his use of cutting-edge technology, shot all four shows using tiny 3D cameras. Eilish was touring 2024’s critically acclaimed Hit Me Hard and Soft, her fourth record and the film’s namesake, at the time.

Speaking to the BBC at the film’s London premiere last week, Eilish said the shows featured “one of my favourite audiences ever… I fricking love Manchester.”

‘Why aren’t we shooting Billie’s tour in 3D?’

Ahead of the premiere, Eilish’s fans lined the windows and balconies of Leicester Square and “erupted into deafening screams” as she arrived, as reported by the BBC. Cameron, who also attended the premiere, joked, “They didn’t do that for me!”

As reported by Geo News, Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in January that he came up with the idea of shooting the film in 3D himself. “I was talking to Billie’s mom, Maggie, who’s really into a lot of the same food choices and sustainability issues that my wife, Suzy, and I are,” Cameron told the podcast. “I said, ‘Maggie, why aren’t we shooting Billie’s tour in 3D? It’d be amazing!’”

He also revealed on the podcast that Maggie Baird, an actor, songwriter, and the founder of nonprofit organization Support + Feed, is “coming in as an executive producer” on the sequel to 2018’s The Game Changers alongside Cameron.

Read more: Billie Eilish’s Plant-Based Menu Halved Food Emissions At Co-op Live Manchester

Billie Eilish at the Manchester Co-op Live Arena

Eilish is a ten-time Grammy Award-winning musician, a longtime vegan, and an outspoken advocate for environmental and social justice. Cameron is the celebrated filmmaker behind roughly 40 movies, including Titanic, Aliens, and the Avatar franchise. He has now followed a plant-based diet for more than a decade, and is well-known for his environmental advocacy and deep-sea exploration.

The Manchester Co-op Live Arena previously said that offering a fully plant-based menu during Eilish’s headline shows reduced food-related emissions by 47 percent. Instead, the venue offered options such as plant-based burgers, hot dogs, saucy chips, and the “Billie Burrito,” which featured chipotle-spiced vegan mince, coriander-and-lime rice, charred peppers, onions, potato, refried beans, and salsa in a tortilla.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) comes out on May 8, 2026.

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