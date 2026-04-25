Comedian Harriet Kemsley Says She Went Vegan After Watching ‘Wicked’

Harriet Kemsley has said that she went vegan after watching Wicked.

The comedian appeared on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, which is hosted by the radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and award-winning chef Angela Hartnett.

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Kemsley told Grimshaw and Hartnett that she first “made the connection” between meat and animals at eight years old when her pet chicken died.

“I just haven’t been able to eat it since,” she said.

Kemsley added that she could “manage” being vegetarian but not vegan until she saw the film Wicked. “I haven’t had a yogurt since; it’s absolutely ruined my life,” she said. “I watched it [in] November 2024, I came out and I was vegan.”

Some fans of Wicked have celebrated it as an animal rights story. Kemsley highlighted Peter Dinklage’s “moving” portrayal of Dr Dillimand, a goat who explains that “animals used to speak” before humans mistreated them, in particular.

“Then at the end he goes to speak, but then just a bleat comes out,” said Kemsley, summarizing the scene for Grimshaw and Hartnett. “And that was it, no more yogurt.”

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‘I’m vegan and I’ve always really loved animals’

Hartnett serves golden aubergine with purple sprouting broccoli, honey-baked feta, and preserved lemon dressing, made with vegan feta cheese and agave syrup instead of traditional honey. “This is so good,” said Kemsley.

Kemsley has appeared on TV programs such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Damned, Doctor Foster, and LOL: Last One Laughing UK, and voiced Nashandra in the 2014 video game Dark Souls II. She will be performing a new stand-up comedy show, Floozy, later this year, beginning in September and continuing into 2027.

In an appearance on Russell Howard’s podcast, Kemsley said, “I’m vegan and I’ve always really loved animals,” but joked that she would consider eating snakes and crocodiles, which she is not a fan of, “just to reduce the population.”

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