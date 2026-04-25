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Comedian Harriet Kemsley Says She Went Vegan After Watching ‘Wicked’

Harriet Kemsley is the latest vegan guest to appear on the Dish podcast

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows comedian Harriet Hemsley, who recently appeared on the Dish podcast and said that she want vegan after watching 2024's 'Wicked' Harriet Kemsley has been vegan since 2024 and vegetarian since she was eight - Media Credit: Dish / YouTube

Harriet Kemsley has said that she went vegan after watching Wicked.

The comedian appeared on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, which is hosted by the radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and award-winning chef Angela Hartnett.

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Kemsley told Grimshaw and Hartnett that she first “made the connection” between meat and animals at eight years old when her pet chicken died.

“I just haven’t been able to eat it since,” she said.

Kemsley added that she could “manage” being vegetarian but not vegan until she saw the film Wicked. “I haven’t had a yogurt since; it’s absolutely ruined my life,” she said. “I watched it [in] November 2024, I came out and I was vegan.”

Some fans of Wicked have celebrated it as an animal rights story. Kemsley highlighted Peter Dinklage’s “moving” portrayal of Dr Dillimand, a goat who explains that “animals used to speak” before humans mistreated them, in particular.

“Then at the end he goes to speak, but then just a bleat comes out,” said Kemsley, summarizing the scene for Grimshaw and Hartnett. “And that was it, no more yogurt.”

Read more: Vegan Comedian Sara Pascoe Says ‘I Love Not Eating Animals’

‘I’m vegan and I’ve always really loved animals’

Hartnett serves golden aubergine with purple sprouting broccoli, honey-baked feta, and preserved lemon dressing, made with vegan feta cheese and agave syrup instead of traditional honey. “This is so good,” said Kemsley.

Kemsley has appeared on TV programs such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Damned, Doctor Foster, and LOL: Last One Laughing UK, and voiced Nashandra in the 2014 video game Dark Souls II. She will be performing a new stand-up comedy show, Floozy, later this year, beginning in September and continuing into 2027.

In an appearance on Russell Howard’s podcast, Kemsley said, “I’m vegan and I’ve always really loved animals,” but joked that she would consider eating snakes and crocodiles, which she is not a fan of, “just to reduce the population.”

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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