Vegan Women Summit Announces Celebrity Speakers and More for 2024

The Vegan Women Summit (VWS) is returning to Hollywood, Los Angeles, for its fourth annual event.

The two day summit will take place on May 9 and 10, 2024. It will feature a red carpet and award shows, as well as its usual lineup of over 100 speakers, panels, and brands of all kinds, each carefully curated in order to “discuss and inspire” a plant-conscious future.

The VWS – which is open to people of all genders and backgrounds – will feature headlining celebrity speakers such as actors Richa Moorjani (Fargo), Maggie Baird (Life Inside Out), and Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty), as well as reality TV star and vegan restaurant-owner Jayde Nicole, businesswoman Heather Mills, and many more prominent figures. VWS has confirmed that Mills will be sharing her story on how she rescued VBites from administration last month.

In a statement sent to Plant Based News, founder Jennifer Stojkovic – renowned food tech leader, public speaker, and author of The Future of Food is Female – said that the organizers “couldn’t be more excited to bring VWS back to our home roots in Hollywood.”

“As we celebrate the achievements of women, VWS has historically always been a space to cultivate new connections and spark new opportunities,” she added.

What to expect from the Vegan Women Summit

The first VWS in 2020 was also a sold-out event

Last year’s sold-out New York City event – welcomed by NYC’s mayor Eric Adams – heralded several notable milestones, including a live global Top Chef Competition and a televised testing debut of cell-based beef. (VWS attendees were some of the first people in the world to try the cultivated Wagyu beef from Ohayo Valley.)

Past VWS speakers include some huge names, such as Alicia Silverstone, Suzy Welch, Tabitha Brown, Emily Deschanel, Pinky Cole, Ebony Twilley Martin, Suzy Amis Cameron, and Miyoko Schinner – co-host and Conference Chair for 2023.

Baird, who has previously spoken at VWS, will be returning this year as the 2024 Chair. She said: “There are very few events like VWS that are truly building sustainable change, and actually do empower women, foster innovation, and drive positive change in our world. […] I’ve been floored by the growing impact the summit has had, and I am excited to be part of VWS.”

In addition to its speakers and hosts, the upcoming VWS event will feature a sponsored marketplace of prominent plant-based brands and organizations, including Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Violife, Chella, Pacifica Beauty, Meati, Nature’s Fynd, Mercy for Animals, Lazy Acres, Dr. Bronner’s, Nelly’s Organics, LUSH, TiNDLE, and many more.

“More than half of our attendees are actually not vegan, which I think is a huge win,” noted Stojkovic in a previous statement on the impact of the annual event. “In fact, our mission at VWS is to showcase not only the lifestyle opportunities, but the incredible business case for the vegan food, fashion, and beauty industries.”

The Vegan Women Summit will take place in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center on May 9 and 10, with an exclusive red carpet event on the evening of the 9th. Tickets and a VWS-specific hotel booking planner are available via the website. Find out more here.

“VWS has cemented itself as the industry’s premier event for the future of sustainable innovation,” says Stojkovic. “And we have even more surprises planned across multiple industries from beauty to food, fashion, and more. Stay tuned – you won’t want to miss it!”

