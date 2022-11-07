This is a sponsored article (what is this?)

Next July, people from across the globe will gather together for the world’s largest vegan camping festival.

Vegan Camp Out, which began in 2016, will be held at a brand-new location in Oxfordshire, England, next year.

As well as a huge number of food stalls selling a delicious – and 100 percent plant-based – range of food, the event will see live musical performances and talks from prominent figures in the vegan community.

Speaking to Plant Based News (PBN), a Vegan Camp Out spokesperson said the festival plays a “huge role” in the plant-based community. They added that people from across the UK “come together to meet old friends, make new ones, eat amazing food, have a dance, and watch amazing talks,” while also taking part in vegan activism and outreach.

Vegan Campout has moved to a brand-new location

The 2022 festival was headlined by animal rights advocate Earthling Ed, who did a techno DJ set alongside his talk on veganism.

Here’s everything you need to know about next year’s festival.

Vegan Camp Out 2023 will take place from Friday 28 July – Monday 31 July, 2023.

Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo Romesh Ranganathan will headline Vegan Campout

Next year’s festival will be headlined by Romesh Ranganathan.

According to festival organizers, Ranganathan is the second most requested headliner ever (after Joaquin Phoenix).

The actor and comedian – who is known for appearing on a number of British panel shows like A League Of Their Own and Would I Lie To You? – has been vegan since 2013.

He has also been a vocal figure in the plant-based community. During an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2015, he mentioned that he often gets asked questions about his diet, including: “What do you have… water?”. To this, he replies that he has “compassion.”

In 2019, Ranganathan starred in a BBC Two video titled: The real reason people hate vegans. The two-minute clip saw him state: “I genuinely feel the reason people hate vegans is because they know it’s the right choice. But they like bacon too much and so they don’t want to do it.”

Ranganathan won’t be alone at Vegan Camp Out 2023. Other acts on the bill include animal activist Joey Carbstrong, plant-based food pros BOSH!, Eurovision’s Sam Ryder, and strongman Patrik Baboumian.

Animal rights organization Viva! Is once again partnering with the festival, and its founder and director Juliet Gellatley is among the confirmed names on the line-up.

“Viva! is delighted to be partnering again with Vegan Camp Out. With an excellent new venue, top vegan entertainment and activism events – not to mention delicious food, 2023 promises to be the best vegan festival ever!” Gellatley said in a statement.

The full music, mind and body, and education line-up will be announced in 2023.

Juliet Gellatley/ Vegan Campout Author Juliet Gellatley will be at Vegan Camp Out 2023

Vegan Camp Out 2023 location

Next year’s festival will be held at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire. The location is a preserved former WW2 RAF, home to more than 50 specialist businesses that celebrate motion and the future of historic vehicle ownership.

It was previously going to be held in Stanford Hall, Leicestershire, the same as last year’s festival, but it was moved due to licensing issues. If you have already booked a hotel in Leicestershire and cannot get a refund, you should contact the festival directly.

Where can I stay at Vegan Camp Out 2023?

Many attendees opt to camp for the full festival experience, and there is plenty of space to set up a tent within the festival grounds.

Camping equipment is not provided or sold on site, so you will need to bring your own. If you want to avoid noise, there is a designated Quiet Camping field. You don’t need a specific ticket for this area, but it’s first come first serve.

If you don’t like the idea of camping, you can bring a caravan or camper van. You can also stay in a nearby hotel or other accommodation if you wish.

Glamping will also be available at next year’s festival. Click here for more information.

How much are tickets?

A general weekend pass (including camping) is currently £85 (plus £5 booking fee). You can also buy a VIP ticket as an add-on to your weekend ticket, which will cost £100.

VIP tickets grant the holder early access to the campsite, access to a private VIP area with a bar, food vendor, and seating, as well as separate toilets and showers. You will also receive a Vegan Camp Out 2023 t-shirt.

Click here to buy tickets

There is also an option to pay for tickets with an installment plan.

Can I bring my children?

Of course! While Vegan Camp Out isn’t specifically aimed at families, people of all ages are welcome. There’s even a special family-friendly camping field that isn’t accessible to those without kids.

The festival will also feature a bouncy castle, face painting, and other child-friendly activities.

What food stalls will be there?

Vegan Camp Out hasn’t yet announced what food stalls will be there, but it has confirmed there will be a wide range to choose from. Ticket-holders will be able to choose from burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, pies, raw dishes, and more.

Vegan Campout Attendees will be able to choose from a range of delicious cuisines

Last year’s vendors included Purezza, Unity Diner, Halo Burger, and VFC, as well as around 55 others.

What else can I do at Vegan Camp Out?

As well as the talks, music, and delicious food, attendees will also be able to choose from a range of activities. These include yoga, fitness sessions, afterparties, and more.

Visit the Vegan Camp Out website for more information.

—

* This is paid-for content. Funds from this article help Plant Based News continue to provide millions of people around the world with free content they know and love. We only work with brands we support and enjoy.