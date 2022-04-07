Reading Time: 3 minutes

This year’s much-anticipated Vegan Camp Out 2022 is nearing closer. The multi-day camping festival, said to be the largest of its kind, has already drawn in thousands of event-goers with its star-studded line-up of performers, chefs, entrepreneurs, and activists. Now, attendees have something else to look forward to: the 60 food vendors set to feature at the event, making it the largest offering of plant-based food in UK festival history.

With 10,000 (and counting) tickets already sold, Vegan Camp Out is set to wow masses of vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and those who just love great-tasting food.

“We’re so excited to announce our biggest food line-up for Vegan Camp Out yet. Sixty food vendors confirmed – making it the biggest selection of vegan food on offer in UK history!​” commented Vegan Camp Out founder Jordan Martin.

“Attendees can expect everything from Chinese, Indian, fish and chips, sushi, Filipino, Indonesian, raw, burgers, pizza, vegan chicken, hot dogs, Caribbean, donuts, ice cream, churros, and much much more! So foodies, have your wallet at the ready!”

Vegan Camp Out food options

Credit: Doughnotts Credit: HUNS Credit: Mel Tropical Kitchen Credit: Bamboo Credit: Pig Out Credit: Bamboo

Indeed, hungry festival-goers won’t be without choices at Vegan Camp Out 2022.

Purezza – voted the UK’s Best Vegan Restaurant by abillion in 2021 – will be serving up slices of its iconic plant-based pizza at the event. And Unity Diner, London’s largest vegan diner and cocktail bar, will make an appearance too. The diner, founded in 2018, is also a non-profit, funneling its earnings into various animal rights causes, including its very own farm animal sanctuary, which it established in 2020.

Burger-lovers at the festival will be in luck, with the likes of Halo Burger, Wholesome Junkies, and Frost Burgers setting up shop. Meanwhile, Chickenish and HUNS will be plating up meat-free chicken; and Eat of Eden, Jam Delish, Eat Some Ting, and Livity Plant Based Cuisine will be offering vegan Carribean cuisine.

Plant-based sushi, Ethiopian, Indian, Indonesian, Chinese, hot dogs, fish and chips, hog roast, street food, Southern American-style barbeque, and kebabs, to name a few, will also be available.

Sweet tooths need not be disappointed, with Project D, Booja-Booja, Conscious Candy Co, DÁPPA, and Doughnotts – among many others – serving ice cream, sweets, donuts, pancakes, coffee, and churros.

For the full list of vendors, see below this article.

What’s on at Vegan Camp Out?

A host of influential names in the plant-based scene will take the stage at Vegan Camp Out, which is now in its sixth year. Like the event’s food range, the speaker line-up is slated to be the festival’s largest yet.

Speakers include Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, activist Earthling Ed, comedian Simon Amstell, television personality Lucy Watson, chef Gaz Oakley (Avant-Garde Vegan), Dirty Vegan star Matt Pritchard, musician Macka B, entrepreneur Heather Mills, comedian Preacher Lawson, and fitness coach Bianca Taylor.

Credit: Lucy Watson Credit: JME Credit: Heather Mills Credit: Evanna Lynch Credit: Earthling Ed Credit: Macka B

Juliet Gellatley, founder and director of animal rights charity Viva!, will also speak at the upcoming event. Viva! is partnering with Vegan Camp Out this year, and is “delighted” to be doing so, according to Gellatley.

Vegan Camp Out and Viva!’s partnership is rooted in their shared commitment to reducing animal suffering, promoting healthier and more compassionate food options, and working to protect planet Earth.

In a statement, Gellatley praised the festival’s “impressive array of inspiring speakers, music, entertainment and, of course, loads of delicious food.” And, the friendly atmosphere of the annual event, which sees people from all walks of life brought together to celebrate cruelty-free living.

Vegan Camp Out 2022 will take place at Stanford Hall, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, LE17 6DH on July 15, 2022 to July 18, 2022. To purchase tickets or merchandise, see here.

To visit Vegan Camp Out’s website, click here. And to learn more about the festival’s partner Viva!, head to the charity’s website right here.

Complete list of vendors at Vegan Camp Out 2022

Hot Food An enticing collection of delcious hot food Purezza

Unity Diner

What The Pitta

Halo Burger

Wholesome Junkies

Frost Burgers

Döner Summer

VFC

One Planet Pizza

Eat of Eden

Vegan Yes

Livity Plant Based Cuisine

Chickenish

HUNS

BA-HA

VBites

The No Catch Co.

Happy Maki

Jam Delish

Club Cultured

Herbivorous

The Hogless Roast

Plant Powered Pizza

Stoked Vegan BBQ

Bamboo Street Food

Popdogs

Vausages

Veg Heads

Oh My Gulay

Pig Out

Indian Vegan Kitchen

Eat Some Ting

Mr Nice Pie

Vegan Planet

No Frickin Chicken

Rainforest Creations

Zest Kitchen

The Hedgerow Hound

Red Tent Ethiopian

Heart Melts

Marley’s Pizza

Mel Tropical Kitchen

Enak

Rockin Buddha

Urbuns Grab your ticket today Desserts Sweet treats for all! Project D

Doughnotts

Conscious Candy Co

DÁPPA

Booja-Booja

Osu Coconuts

Maple & Dough

Dead Good Coffee

Clemie’s Cakes

Juice Junkiez

Humbledough

The Fruitory

Love Is Churros

Lick Dairy Free Ice Cream

Pola Ice Poles Grab your tickets today Other Clothing, merch and other vegan interest items A selection of vegan related stalls are on offer too Grab your ticket today