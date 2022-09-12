A Six-Day Vegan Festival Is Happening In The Himalayas This Month

The Himalayan Vegan Festival 2022 will run from September 15 to 20, starting in Lumbini, Nepal and concluding in Pokhara, Nepal.

Dubbed the “biggest plant-based event yet” in the region, it’s set to play host to hundreds of vegan revelers as they come together to celebrate compassionate living and everything it entails.

Confirmed are 83 expert speakers including Indian mountaineer and Veganuary ambassador Kuntal Joisher, award-winning US filmmaker Keegan Kuhn, and Derek Sarno, co-founder of Tesco’s Wicked Kitchen brand.

In addition to guest speakers, more than 75 vegan businesses will be exhibiting, with food awareness organization ProVeg International onboard as an event sponsor.

Bringing together the global vegan community

The Himalayan Vegan Festival has one aim: to bring together people who already follow a vegan lifestyle with those who do not to spread the word about living compassionately. Each talk is designed to offer fresh insight into the bodily benefits of veganism and the climate-friendly nature of choosing a plant-based lifestyle.

Meanwhile, all food providers want to reassure attendees that vegan food isn’t boring or a compromise on the textures and flavors that diners love.

To encourage open communication and education, cooking demonstrations will be given, alongside informative sessions about animal welfare and even vegan fashion.

Due to the scale and duration of the event, it is currently planned to be held every three years.

Who can attend?

Everybody is welcome to participate in as little or as much of the six-day event as they like. The festival is free for the general public to enter, but on a strictly first-come-first-serve basis.

Anybody wanting to be in attendance from start to finish can apply for a patron pass, which offers reserved priority for some of the events.

Vegan festivals around the world

If the Himalayas are a little far away, there are a host of other plant-based events to add to the calendar.

In July, Vegan Camp Out was held in the UK for the fifth time, with more than 60 food vendors. Thought to be the biggest event of its kind in the world, it has also been voted as the UK’s best vegan festival.

After the success of its event last year, Paris is hosting the Conscious Festival again, with a pop-up in London and online festivities for global attendees to enjoy. Held from September 30 to October 2, the three-day roster includes talks on sustainable fashion, vegan food, and more.

For a cultural focus, the International Vegan Film Festival is one not to miss. Held in Ottawa, Canada, on November 5, the event will screen new vegan documentaries, animations, and shorts, with a virtual service for global audiences. Plant-based food brand Wicked Kitchen is returning as the headline sponsor after supporting the festival last year.