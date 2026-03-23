Moby Joins The Speaker Lineup At Vegan Camp Out 2026

Vegan Camp Out has announced that Moby will speak at this year’s festival.

The American musician, songwriter, and animal rights activist described the opportunity to speak at Vegan Camp Out as a “profound pleasure.”

Read more: Vegan Camp Out Just Dropped The Artist Lineup For 2026, And It’s Stacked

Moby, whose real name is Richard Melville Hall, is best known for his contributions to electronic dance and pop music in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In the space of five years, Moby released eight top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, and 1999’s Play, which included the single ‘Porcelain,’ was certified platinum in more than 20 countries and introduced his music to the mainstream.

Moby is also an outspoken animal rights advocate. He has been vegan since 1987 and vegetarian since 1984, and has supported various animal-focused campaigns, including #TurnYourNoseUp at factory farming on social media. He gave a TEDX talk about being vegan, and in 2019, had the phrase “vegan for life” tattooed on his neck.

“As someone who’s dedicated his entire life to animal rights, it’s a profound pleasure to finally come and speak at Vegan Camp Out,” Moby said. “I’ll be talking a bit about my music career, but mainly about animal rights and veganism. See you all there!”

Read more: Comedian Tig Notaro Has Been Vegan For Nearly A Decade

‘I’m so proud of the lineup we’ve booked’

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock Moby has been vegan for nearly 40 years

Vegan Camp Out is the biggest and most international vegan festival in the world.

This year is the event’s 10th anniversary, and the full lineup includes musical sets from JME, Akala, Macka B, and High Contrast, along with talks from Zack Polanski, George Monbiot, Allisa White-Gluz, and Ronnie Lee, the founder of the ALF.

Jordan Martin, the director of Vegan Camp Out, previously told Plant Based News (PBN), “Vegan Camp Out turns 10 years old for our 2026 event. I can’t even believe it,” said Martin. “I’m so proud of the lineup we’ve booked; it’s incredibly diverse and has something for everyone, and celebrates our 10th anniversary perfectly.”

You can check out PBN’s previous coverage of the festival to learn what you can expect from food vendors, and watch this space for more details.

You can buy tickets for Vegan Camp Out 2026 here.

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