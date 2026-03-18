Comedian Tig Notaro Has Been Vegan For Nearly A Decade

Tig Notaro says that she has been vegan for “going on 10” years.

The stand-up comedian and writer recently appeared on an episode of Laura Clery’s “IDIOT” podcast. They discussed Notaro’s new film, her childhood, and being vegan.

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When asked “what kind of kid” she was, Notaro told Clery, “I think I was a funny kid. I was very into nature, I was always in a tree or following a creek back into the woods.”

“I loved animals,” she added. Still do; I’m vegan.”

Notaro explained that she’s been vegan for nearly 10 years, and Clery, who has been vegan for 15 years, replied, “It’s just exciting because you don’t meet a lot of vegans. I feel like people hate vegans. They hate me because I like carrots. It’s so strange.”

“I think it’s a funny thing that you’re taught to eat your vegetables and then when you do, you’re a freak,” said Notaro.

Notaro is currently promoting Come See Me In The Good Light, a 2025 documentary film that she produced. The movie was directed by Ryan White and focuses on the American poet and activist Andrea Gibson and their wife, fellow poet Megan Falley.

The documentary touches on gender, trauma, LGBTQIA+ rights, and Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis. They passed away shortly after Come See Me In The Good Light premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Notaro is a longtime friend of Gibson and Falley and has separately discussed her own experience of cancer through stand-up. Come See Me In The Good Light is available on Apple TV.

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Chronic pain and plant-based diets

YouTube / Laura Clery Both Clery and Notaro follow vegan diets

In 2017, Notaro told VM Magazine that a plant-based diet helped to ease the chronic pain she experienced after her cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy.

“I’ve been in chronic pain since I was sick five years ago, and I just tried shifting my diet dramatically, and I became pain-free four days into shifting my diet. So we’ve just been trying to educate ourselves more about it,” said Notaro.

She also told VM that she had been reading Alicia Silverstone’s The Kind Diet, a vegan cookbook inspired by the potential for plant-based diets to support good health.

In 2020, Notaro enrolled in a course at the T Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and received a Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate. In 2021, she was named Student of the Month, and hinted at something called “Firmly Planted with Tig Notaro,” a project to help others learn about and discuss plant-based nutrition.

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