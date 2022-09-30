Washington DC Is Hosting A Huge Vegan Summit – Here’s How To Get Discounted Tickets

A new international summit on animal rights is taking place next month in Washington DC and Plant Based News (PBN) readers can get discounted tickets.

The Animal & Vegan Advocacy (AVA) Summit will see a number of guest speakers in the animal rights world gather together to help accelerate systemic change for animals and food systems.

Attendees will be able to learn from more than 80 experts on animal advocacy. Speakers include Peter Singer, Gene Baur, Genesis Butler, Dr. Melanie Joy, Leah Garces, Bruce Friedrich, Jennifer Stojkovic, and many more.

As well as this, high-quality vegan food will be served. Participants can learn how to be more impactful in their advocacy, and speak with founders about upcoming projects. Meditation and mindfulness workshops are also on offer. On Saturday night, there will even be a karaoke party.

“The AVA Summit will [continue to] be the place to connect in community, to gather together with others who are passionate about saving the planet while creating lasting change for animals and our food system, said Amie Albright, Communications Lead. “We will discover tangible, modern ways of doing that work, together.”

Singer, author of the pioneering “Animal Liberation: A New Ethics for Our Treatment of Animals,” released in 1975, said that he’d never seen “such a truly international set of speakers at an animal conference.”

The AVA Summit welcomes people who come to their journey with “any motivation,” whether it be animal, environmental, health, or other.

The rise of vegan events

The AVA Summit is one of a growing number of vegan events taking place across the world.

Earlier this year, the hugely popular Vegan Campout – headlined by Earthling Ed – returned with more guests than ever.

In September, the vegan movement even reached the Himalayas, where a six-day festival took place for the first time.

Montreal Vegan Festival is also set to take place next month.

The AVA Summit event will be held at The Hilton Mark Centre Alexandra Hotel on Thursday 20–Sunday 23 October 2022.

PBN readers only can enjoy a special discount of $100 off the ticket price. (Enter PBN100 at checkout.) Visit the website to buy.