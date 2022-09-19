Montreal Vegan Festival Is Back For First In-Person Event Since 2019

Vegans living in Montreal will be delighted to learn that the popular festival celebrating all things plant-based will be returning next month.

Montreal Vegan Festival, the largest of its kind in Quebec, will take place on 8-9 October. This will be the first in-person event since 2019, as it took place online in 2020 and 2021.

The festival will feature a number of lectures, cooking demos, and exhibitors. They will all aim to highlight the benefits of a vegan lifestyle for the animals, environment, and health.

Among those conducting demos are Jermy and Marc-Olivier, a couple who founded vegan dessert shop Vegateu, and Nicolas Leduc-Savard, a podcaster and nutritionist.

Some sessions will be conducted in French, including a speech on animal rights from Chloé Surprenant.

Quebec has recognized animal sentience in law since 2015, but they are still subject to horrific conditions in its slaughterhouses. Surprenant’s speech will highlight this, and aim to “untangle the normative elements that revolve around farms and allow them to do what they do.”

Montreal vegan festival 2022 will take place at Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Vegan festivals around the world

Vegan festivals have soared in popularity across the globe in recent years. This summer saw the return of the hugely popular Vegan Camp Out in the UK, which was headlined by Earthling Ed.

Manchester also played host to the Northern Vegan Festival, which featured more than 100 stalls, including Seitan’s Kebab, and House of Habesha.

And there’s still more to come this year.

The International Vegan Film Festival will return to Ottowa, Canada, on November 5. It will screen new vegan documentaries, animations, and shorts. People from across the world will also be able to watch with a virtual service.

The plant-based festivities have even reached the Himalayas, where a six-day festival began on September 15, 2022.