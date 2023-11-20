 Person Shouting 'Help' Was Actually A Dairy Goat Crying Out For Her Babies
Animals Culture Ethics

Person Shouting ‘Help’ Was Actually A Dairy Goat Crying Out For Her Babies

The police said they found that "all was well" even though the mother goat was distressed

By

4 Minutes Read

baby goat Baby goats are separated from their mothers immediately after birth to make dairy - Media Credit:
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Police in British Columbia received a report of someone possibly stuck in a ravine repeatedly calling for out for help. When they arrived, they discovered the cries were coming from a mother goat calling for her babies from whom she was separated.

The person who heard the calls was worried that someone had fallen off a cliff on Quadra Island, off the eastern coast of Vancouver Island. “Further investigation revealed that the ‘help’ heard was actually a sad goat from neighboring goat farm,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on its website.

The farmer explained to the officers that the mother goat was crying out for her babies. “Officers did note on scene that the cries did sound similar to someone yelling for help,” the RCMP said. “Thankfully, officers confirmed all was well and nobody, besides the mama goat, were in any kind of distress.”

No laughing matter

Dairy goat farm in the Netherlands
A – stock.adobe.com Mothers and babies separated in goat dairy farming will cry out for each other

The RCMP may have believed “all was well,” but the distress of animal mothers forcibly separated from their babies is real and widespread.

Producing dairy from animals including goats and cows typically involves removing babies form their mothers shortly after birth. This maximizes the amount of milk that can be extracted from the animal for human consumption.

For cows, the evidence shows that this separation causes anguish to both mothers and their calves. The calves may cry repetitively, become restless, and even lose their appetite.

Goats appear to be no different. In 2022, a video on TikTok captured baby goats crying out for their mothers at a livestock auction. Luckily for those goats, they were rescued by an animal sanctuary rather than sold to a farmer.

Goats may even become distressed at being separated from other goats with whom they have formed a friendship. In May 2023, police officers in Oklahoma, US, investigated another apparent person in trouble. Again, the cries they heard turned out to be from a goat who was separated from his friend.

Millions of animals in distress

Dairy cows on a UK factory farm
Viva! Millions of cows are trapped in the dairy industry globally

The dairy industry is huge and widespread, meaning there are millions of animals enduring the heartbreak of separation from their families everyday.

In the US alone, there around 9.4 million dairy cows. In the UK, there is around 2.6 million. The global dairy goat population was around 218 million in 2017, and it is growing as demand for goat’s milk and cheeses rises. 

Dairy farming is becoming ever more intensive, with fewer and larger farms producing increasing volumes of milk. Efforts to increase productivity on these intensive farms usually comes with a welfare cost to the animals. In the UK, the rise of “zero grazing” systems have been found to keep cows locked inside all day in barren sheds. 

The calves, meanwhile, end up in the dairy industry, are sold to calf dealers and onto slaughter, or sent to be raised on farms until they are old enough to be slaughtered for beef.

On intensive goat farms, baby goats also suffer a dark fate. Undercover footage from an intensive goat dairy in the UK revealed that “surplus” baby male goats are killed on farm if they cannot be sold for meat. Female kids are raised to become part of the milking herd. They will be used to produce milk until they are five or six years old, then slaughtered.

More like this:

Tagged

animal welfare

dairy

goat farming
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett is a freelance journalist focused on animals, climate, and the environment.

More by Claire Hamlett

Related Posts

Soldiers on stage at a Ukraine vegan festival with the words "go vegan" on a screen behind them
Culture
Vegan Festival Returns To Kyiv To Raise Money for Ukrainian Soldiers

3 minutes to read

Tessa the turkey in new PETA Christmas ad
Culture
Jane Horrocks Stars In New Ad Depicting Cruelty Of ‘Christmas Turkeys’

4 minutes to read

sheep
Animals
Agricultural Students Arrested Following ‘Disturbing’ Sheep Attack

3 minutes to read

A fox hunt taking place in the UK
Culture
Hunting Given More Thought Than Domestic Abuse During Covid, Inquiry Finds

4 minutes to read

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active