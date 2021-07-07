Reading Time: 4 minutes

Protein powders can help someone to achieve their recommended daily requirements for protein and amino acids. People eating a plant-based diet can choose various types of protein powder. However, containing all nine essential amino acids, pea protein powder may be a better choice.

Here’s the benefits of pea protein powder explained and why Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest variety is a good option…

Why take protein powder?

Protein powder is a convenient way to help someone achieve their daily protein requirements. Credit: Nuzest

So firstly, what are the reasons for consuming a protein powder in the first place?

People need adequate daily protein for normal growth, development, and functioning; and protein powder is a convenient way to help someone achieve their daily protein requirements.

It can be particularly beneficial for someone following a plant-based diet. Those following a plant-based diet need to consume a variety of foods to get a complete range of amino acids.

The types of foods that people need to eat to obtain a complete amino acid profile contain carbohydrates. For example grains such as rice and oats, beans, and legumes.

However, consuming more carbohydrates and calories may not be part of someone’s overall dietary goals. Therefore, adding a protein powder can help to achieve this more easily.

Daily protein intake

The amount of protein someone needs each day depends on their sex, age, and physical activity levels.

For someone who does minimal activity, experts recommend around 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day (g/kg/d).

However, the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) recommends 1.4-2g/kg/d protein for building and maintaining muscle mass. The ISSN also notes that there is evidence that higher protein intakes of over 3 g/kg/d may have positive effects on body composition in resistance-trained individuals.

As part of a healthy diet, protein powder is a convenient way for people to support their exercise and training goals. A person can easily add protein powder to smoothies and meals such as oatmeal, energy balls, or soups.

Why pea protein?

Consuming pea protein as part of a healthy diet may have certain health benefits. These include:

Helps to support muscle synthesis

Pea protein has been shown to be just as effective as whey protein in increasing muscle thickness Credit: Adobe. Do not use without permission

As a complete protein, pea protein contains all nine essential amino acids that people need to synthesize protein for muscles and other body functions.

A 2015 study found that men who consumed 50g of pea protein per day in addition to resistance training had a greater increase in muscle thickness compared to placebo. In addition, the pea protein was just as effective as whey protein.

Another 2019 study looked at 15 men and women performing high-intensity functional training for eight weeks. Again, it found that pea and whey protein promoted similar strength, performance, and muscular adaptations.

Pea protein contains branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) and meets the human requirements for leucine as determined by The World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization, according to a 2018 study. The study explains that leucine is particularly important for muscle synthesis and growth.

Supports weight management

Consuming pea protein could help someone to manage their weight, as protein helps to slow down the release of glucose from carbohydrates and keeps someone full.

According to a 2015 study, pea protein is comparable to whey protein for producing satiety signals in the body. Another smaller study suggested that consuming 20g of pea protein had a stronger effect on lowering food intake 30 minutes later than whey protein, egg albumin, and maltodextrin.

Therefore, for someone trying to lose weight, consuming pea protein may help balance their energy levels and avoid hunger pangs that may lead to unhealthy food choices.

Promotes a healthy gut

Pea protein is easy to digest, and Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest is free from common allergens that may cause digestive symptoms, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea. For example, people with an intolerance to dairy may experience these symptoms if they consume protein powders containing whey or casein. Other people may have an intolerance to soy protein.

Pea protein is free from lectins which are anti-nutrients that can damage the gut and cause problems with absorbing nutrients. Compared to soy protein, Clean Lean Protein has virtually no anti-nutrients.

Furthermore, pea protein contains the amino acid glutamine, which research indicates supports the health of the gut lining.

In summary, pea protein is a gut-friendly protein powder choice for most people!

Low FODMAP

FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. These short-chain carbohydrates in certain foods can cause some people to have digestive symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and diarrhea.

Some protein powders contain ingredients such as fructose, lactose, and added sweeteners that are high FODMAPs. However, pea protein isolate contains virtually no FODMAPs and is appropriate for someone following a low-FODMAP diet. Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest contains no added sweeteners or fillers unsuitable for a low-FODMAP diet.

What makes Clean Lean Protein so unique?

Nuzest’s Clean Lean Protein is made from sustainable European golden peas which are processed in a 100% sustainable facility Credit: Nuzest

Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest is a sustainable pea protein powder of the highest quality. Some of the unique benefits of Clean Lean Protein are as follows:

Made from sustainable European golden peas grown in clean, toxin-free environments in Northern France

Manufacturing methods have a low carbon footprint

Patented water-based enzymatic natural protein isolation process that leaves a smooth taste

Minimal and pure ingredients that are free of contaminants

Free from anti-nutrients such as lectins and phytic acid

Independently tested and free of soy, gluten, and dairy. Non-GMO certified

Nutrition profile

Clean Lean Protein contains all nine essential amino acids. The nutritional profile per serving is as follows:

Credit: Nuzest

How to consume

Pea protein is very adaptable to many recipes and meals. In addition to smoothies, you can add pea protein powder to savory meals, baked goods, or breakfast cereals.

For a simple vegan smoothie, add two scoops of your favorite Clean Lean Protein flavor to plant milk or coconut water, and include different colored fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries, spinach, and mango. Then, simply blend and drink or take to a training session in a portable shaker cup.

Here are some other ideas for delicious recipes that use Clean Lean Protein:

Cinnamon Cacao Overnight Oats – reecipe courtesy of @hannah.guthman

Credit: Hannah Guthman

Start ensuring you get the recommended daily protein requirement by including pea protein every day. You can find out more about Clean Lean Protein by Nuzest here.

