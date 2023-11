On first glance, quiche is about as non-vegan as food gets. The French tart is typically made using egg as a base, and it often contains both dairy and meat on top of this. But vegan quiches are possible – as this vegan cheese and tomato quiche recipe proves.

Quiche became popular in France in the 19th century and it has since spread around the world. You can now buy quiches in many supermarkets and grocery stores, and it’s also easy to make at home. Perhaps the most famous quiche is quiche Lorraine, which typically contains butter, cream, cheese, eggs, and bacon. Vegetarian quiches, which often count cheese and eggs in their ingredients lists, are also widely eaten.

The below recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club, is a dairy-free take on a vegetarian quiche. It’s made with ingredients including plant milk, tofu, and vegan butter, meaning you won’t contribute to the cruelty of the meat, dairy, and egg industries. One of the main veggies it uses is tomato, a widely used ingredient in quiches.

Viva! This recipe is taking from Viva’s vegan cookbook

Benefits of tomato

Tomatoes are a hugely popular – and very versatile – salad item eaten all over the world. They are often eaten raw, but can also be cooked in a wide range of recipes. They are particularly popular with cheese, which this vegan quiche recipe demonstrates.

As well as being tasty, they are also regarded as nutritious – being rich in vitamins C and K, as well as potassium and folate. The cost of tomatoes can vary depending on the type and where they are purchased, but they generally tend to be reasonably affordable.

Cheese and tomato quiche recipe

This quiche has been worked on and added to over the years, through the determined efforts of the Vegan Recipe Club team, and has turned into an absolute crowd-pleasing, mouth-watering success – please enjoy it as much as we do! No ratings yet Duration 1 hr Cook Time 45 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients Pastry 250 g/1½ cups plus 1 tbsp plain flour (you can use half plain, half wholemeal flour for a healthier version)

½ tsp salt

115 g/4oz butter, chilled and cut into pieces

1 tbsp ground flaxseed mixed in a bowl with 3 tbsp water and set aside for 5 minutes Vegetables 1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small head of broccoli, broken into florets

3 medium tomatoes, sliced Filling 400 g/1¾ cups firm tofu, drained and patted dry

225 g/1 cup plain vegan cream cheese

125 ml/½ cup unsweetened plant milk

1 tsp mixed dried herbs or 1 tbsp fresh herbs of your choice (eg parsley, basil, oregano, chives)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tsp vegan syrup (eg maple or agave)

½ tsp turmeric

1½ tsp salt

Pinch of black pepper Topping 200 g/2 cups melting vegan cheese, grated

250 g/9 oz cherry tomatoes, halved Instructions Pastry Preheat oven to 190˚C/375˚F/Gas Mark 5.

Line a loose-bottomed fluted flan tin.

Combine the flour and salt in a bowl then add the butter and flaxseed. Rub together with your fingertips until completely mixed and crumbly. Continue with this stage until the dough comes together.

Transfer onto a worksurface and continue kneading until a smooth dough forms. If the dough is too crumbly then add a tablespoon of water (only add bit by bit).

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to fit your tin. Spread the pastry evenly around the tin with your thumb and fingers. Trim the top and prick it a few times with a fork.

Place in the refrigerator to chill until needed. Vegetables Fry the onion in a little oil for around 5 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic and then fry for a further 2 minutes. Set aside.

Meanwhile, steam the broccoli florets for around 3-5 minutes until just slightly crunchy, not soft. Set aside. Filling Using a high-speed blender, blend all the ingredients together until very smooth. Topping and assembly Arrange the broccoli, tomato slices and onion/garlic mix around the pastry case evenly.

Pour the filling mixture on top, distributing it evenly with a spatula.

Evenly distribute the vegan cheese over the top then add the cherry tomatoes followed by a drizzle of olive oil.

Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven, take off the foil and place back in the oven uncovered for a further 20 minutes or until the top is slightly browned and the cheese has melted.

Allow to cool a little before cutting and serving.

This recipe was republished with permission from from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

