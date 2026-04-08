This Herby Spring Burger Uses A Vegan Goats Cheese Alternative

This spring burger uses fresh ingredients and a simple method to build a lighter, vegetable-forward option for lunch or dinner. The patties combine grated zucchini, peas, garlic, and mint, then bind together with chickpea flour and cornflour. Chickpea flour works well here because it holds everything together while adding plant protein and a firm texture. Once mixed, you shape the patties and bake them until set, flipping halfway for even cooking.

The burger comes together with a quick yogurt-based sauce made with lemon, garlic, dill, and a touch of maple syrup. A vegan goat’s cheese alternative adds a creamy, tangy layer that contrasts with the herby patties. Cucumber ribbons and arugula keep everything fresh and balanced. Some people prefer this kind of veggie burger, where you can see and taste the ingredients, instead of a meat-style alternative.

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Serve this spring burger at a barbecue, for a casual gathering, or as a simple meal at home. It works well as a lunch or a lighter dinner and is easy to assemble just before eating. You can prep the patties and sauce ahead of time, then put together everything when ready to serve. It also holds up well for outdoor meals, making it a practical option for warmer days.

Make this courgette and pea spring burger

This spring burger combines herby veggie patties, a vegan goat’s cheese alternative, and fresh toppings for a tasty, plant-based meal. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Courgette and pea cakes 120 g courgette

100 g cooked peas

½ clove of garlic

6 mint leaves

40 g chickpea flour

20 g cornflour

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt pepper Sauce 4 tbsp plain soya yoghurt

1 tbsp olive oil – 1 tbsp maple syrup tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon freshly chopped dill

Salt pepper Burger 2 burger buns

1 ‘Jil’ Jay&Joy goats cheese alternative

½ cucumber

Rocket Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Wash and finely grate the courgette. Wring out the grated courgette so that as much water as possible is removed. Coarsely crush the cooked peas with a fork. Peel and chop the garlic. Chop the mint leaves.

Mix the grated and wrung-out courgette, crushed peas, garlic and mint in a bowl. Add the chickpea flour, cornflour, cumin, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix to a paste.

Divide the dough into two equal portions and form two patties on the baking sheet lined with baking paper. Place in the oven for 20 minutes, turning the patties halfway through the cooking time.

Prepare the sauce. Peel and squeeze the garlic clove. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Wash and cut the cucumber into ribbons using a peeler. Slice the Jil. Cut the buns in half. Brush the inside of the buns with the sauce and then arrange a patty, slices of Jil, cucumber ribbons and a handful of rocket in succession. It’s ready to go!

Find out more information about the cheeses here.

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