Vegan Spicy Black Bean Tostadas

While many Mexican-inspired recipes feature meat and dairy, they can often be naturally vegan. With an emphasis on ingredients including beans, corn, avocado, tomatoes, and rice, plant-based Mexican recipes are easy to find. These vegan black bean tostados are a great example.

Tostadas consist of a flat, crispy tortilla that serves as the base for toppings. The tortillas are typically fried or baked until they become crunchy, then layered with ingredients such as beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, and salsa. While meats are often used, this Romy London recipe features ingredients like sweetcorn, avocado, and a homemade dairy-free cheese sauce.

These tostados make a perfect snack or light lunch, and they’re also a great party food if you’re entertaining guests.

Black bean tostados

These amazing black bean and corn tostadas are the perfect yummy and super easy recipe for any occasion! They're topped with spicy black beans, sweetcorn, diced avocado, bruschetta mix, and a vegan nacho cheese sauce that gives them a burst of bold and savory flavors! Try this recipe out today and see for yourself how delicious and satisfying it can be! No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 6 tostadas Ingredients For the tostadas 8 corn tortillas

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste For the spicy black beans 1 can (400g) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste For the toppings 160 g sweetcorn

1 avocado, diced

120 ml bruschetta mix (such as Mr Organic)

Lime wedges for serving For the nacho cheese sauce 120 g raw cashews, soaked for at least 2 hours

30 g nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

240 ml water

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Start by preparing the tostados and preheat the oven to 200C.

Brush each tortilla with vegetable oil on both sides and sprinkle with a little salt. Place the tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the tortillas are crispy and golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let the tortillas cool for a few minutes, whilst you prepare your toppings.

Drain and rinse the black beans, and heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the black beans, cumin, chili powder, garlic, salt, and pepper to the skillet and stir to combine.

Cook for 3-5 minutes, or until the beans are heated through and the spices are fragrant.

To prepare the vegan cheese sauce, drain and rinse the soaked cashews and add them to a blender along with nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, Dijon mustard, cayenne pepper, water, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Top each tostada shell with a layer of the spicy black beans, sweetcorn, diced avocado, and bruschetta mix.

Drizzle the cheese sauce over the tostadas, then place the baking sheet back into the oven and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese sauce is hot and bubbly.

Serve the tostados with lime wedges on the side and sprinkle with fresh coriander, then it's time to dig in!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

