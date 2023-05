Name something better than a soft vegan cookie on the inside that’s slightly crisp on the outside, and filled with bites of cookies and cream? We’ll wait….

The thing about cookies is that they are such an easy grab-and-go treat. One is never enough and thankfully, whether you’re buying or baking them, they tend to come in multiples so you can keep snacking. Then there’s the range of flavor choices.

We’ve tried the fruity, the nutty, and of course, the chocolatey cookies of the world, and loved them all. However, the idea of flavoring the baked dunkables with themselves? Well, that’s new.

Cookies and cream as a vegan cookie recipe sounds meta and fabulous to us, so let’s give them a whirl.

No ratings yet Cook Time 13 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients 1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

8 tbsp softened vegan butter (1 stick)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 flax egg (1 tbsp ground flax combined with 2 21/2 tbsp warm water)

pinch salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

1/2 cup chopped Oreos (check they are vegan)

1/2 tbsp plant milk (if dough seems too dry) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Beat the vegan butter, sugars, salt and vanilla in a bowl.

Add the flax egg and mix again.

Next, add the flour and baking soda to the bowl and mix until fully incorporated. If the dough is too dry and crumbly, add in 1/2 tbsp of plant milk until a uniform dough forms.

Hand mix the chocolate chips/chopped chocolate and Oreos and add to dough.

Roll dough into equally sized balls and place on pan and bake for 12-14 minutes or until edges are just set.

A quick reminder about Oreos

While most Oreos are vegan-friendly, there are a few rogue variations that have dairy added to them. Always make sure to check your packaging to stay on track with your plant-based eating. This also applies to own-brand versions of Oreos that you might pick up at the supermarket.

—

This vegan cookies and cream cookie recipe was republished with permission from Made By Mal. Find the original recipe here.