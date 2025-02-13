X
How To Make These Immune-Boosting Turmeric And Ginger Shots

Making your own ginger and turmeric shots can save you a lot of money

Two ginger and turmeric shots next to oranges and apples These tasty shots are easy to make - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Ginger and turmeric shots are small but powerful drinks. Made with a variety of fresh ingredients like oranges, lemon, apple, turmeric, and ginger, these shots are designed to support immunity, aid digestion, and provide a natural energy boost.

These wellness shots have grown in popularity, often seen in juice bars and health food stores as a quick way to get concentrated nutrients. They are particularly popular during colder months when people look for ways to support their immune systems naturally. The combination of citrus and spices not only makes for a vibrant and refreshing drink but also delivers a strong kick that many people find invigorating.

Ginger and turmeric are widely recognized for their immune-supporting properties due to their potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds. Ginger contains gingerol, which has been shown to help fight infections and reduce inflammation, while turmeric is rich in curcumin, a powerful antioxidant that supports immune function by modulating the body’s inflammatory response. When combined, these two ingredients help protect cells from damage, support gut health – which is closely linked to immunity – and may even aid in reducing symptoms of colds and flu.

Despite their benefits, pre-made ginger and turmeric shots can be expensive, with small bottles often costing as much as a full-sized juice. Making them at home, as this Natlicious Food recipe shows you how to do, allows for better control over ingredients, freshness, and cost. With just a few minutes of prep, it’s easy to batch-prepare these shots and store them in the fridge for a convenient daily dose of wellness.

Turmeric and ginger shots

Boost your well-being with these powerful turmeric and ginger shots! Packed with anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties, these little elixirs are a fantastic way to start your day or give yourself a midday pick-me-up.
Two ginger and turmeric shots next to oranges and apples
No ratings yet
Servings0.5 liters

Ingredients

  • 2 oranges
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 apple (Pink Lady)
  • 30 g fresh turmeric
  • 30 g fresh ginger
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp olive oil (to get the most out of turmeric, mix a healthy fat)
  • A pinch of black pepper

Instructions

  • Peel the oranges, cut them and remove the seeds.
  • Add them in the food processor and do the same for the lemon and apple.
  • Remove the skin of the turmeric and ginger and cut them in smaller pieces, place them in the food processor.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients, and blend until smooth.
  • Pass the juice through a fine sieve and use a funnel to transfer the juice in a clean bottle or jar.
  • Use the pulp to make energy balls.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

