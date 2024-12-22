These Almond Ricotta Pancakes Are The Ultimate Brunch Dish

These vegan almond ricotta pancakes by Romy London are a versatile dish you can enjoy anytime, not just for brunch. They’re made with homemade almond ricotta, which adds fluffiness and a savory flavor to the pancakes. The recipe even guides you through making your own almond ricotta from scratch, giving the dish a personal touch.

You can pair these pancakes with roasted cherry tomatoes, crunchy seeds, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a savory treat. They’re perfect for a solo breakfast, a relaxed brunch with friends, or even a creative dinner option. Whether you keep it simple or add your favorite toppings, these pancakes offer flexibility for any occasion.

Make a batch for a weekend brunch or whip them up during the week for something different. These pancakes are a great way to enjoy a plant-based meal with a flavorful twist.

Almond ricotta pancakes

These vegan almond ricotta pancakes can be eaten anytime, but it is a great weekend brunch option, too. Enjoy savory pancakes with almond ricotta and cherry tomatoes for the ultimate plant-based pancake stack. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients For the almond ricotta 200 g blanched almonds or almond flour

750 ml filtered water

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar For the savory pancakes 200 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp of the almond ricotta

130 g plain flour

1 tbsp almond flour

A pinch of salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

A little rapeseed oil for cooking Optional pancake toppings Almond ricotta

Cherry tomatoes

A sprinkle of crunchy seeds

Balsamic glaze to drizzle Instructions To create the almond ricotta, place the almonds or almond flour into a high-speed blender alongside the filtered water, maple syrup and salt. Blend the mix for 2 minutes, or until the almond “milk” is completely white, creamy and smooth and no large pieces of almonds left. Strain the almond milk through a nut milk bag into a large saucepan and discard the pulp.

Heat the milk over medium-heat until it just about begins to bubble. Turn off the heat immediately and stir through the lemon juice and vinegar. Place a lid on top of the saucepan and allow for the milk to curdle and fully cool down slowly at room temperature for a few hours (don’t skip this vital step.).

Place a sieve over a medium bowl and line it with a fresh cheesecloth. Pour in the cold, curdled almond milk, then tie the ends of the cloth into knots and hang it onto a large wooden spoon over a bowl to catch the liquid. Do not squeeze the curdled milk and simply allow for the liquid to trickle out naturally. Place the bowl into the fridge and after 8 hours (or the next day) the almond ricotta is ready.

To make the pancakes, mix plant milk and lemon juice in a jug and set aside to curdle for 10 minutes. Stir in the almond ricotta and whisk until smooth.

In a separate bowl, sift the flour, almond flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda, then pour in the wet mix and stir until you have a smooth pancake batter.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with a little rapeseed oil. Pour about 2-3 tablespoons of batter into the pan at a time and shape the pancakes.

Once the edges firm up, carefully flip the pancakes and cook on each side until golden.

Serve the pancakes topped with almond ricotta and roasted cherry tomatoes, sprinkle a few crunchy seeds over the top and enjoy with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

