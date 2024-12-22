These Almond Ricotta Pancakes Are The Ultimate Brunch Dish

These vegan almond ricotta pancakes by Romy London are a versatile dish you can enjoy anytime, not just for brunch. They’re made with homemade almond ricotta, which adds fluffiness and a savory flavor to the pancakes. The recipe even guides you through making your own almond ricotta from scratch, giving the dish a personal touch.
You can pair these pancakes with roasted cherry tomatoes, crunchy seeds, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a savory treat. They’re perfect for a solo breakfast, a relaxed brunch with friends, or even a creative dinner option. Whether you keep it simple or add your favorite toppings, these pancakes offer flexibility for any occasion.
Make a batch for a weekend brunch or whip them up during the week for something different. These pancakes are a great way to enjoy a plant-based meal with a flavorful twist.
Almond ricotta pancakes
Ingredients
For the almond ricotta
- 200 g blanched almonds or almond flour
- 750 ml filtered water
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
For the savory pancakes
- 200 ml unsweetened almond milk
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 3 tbsp of the almond ricotta
- 130 g plain flour
- 1 tbsp almond flour
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- A little rapeseed oil for cooking
Optional pancake toppings
- Almond ricotta
- Cherry tomatoes
- A sprinkle of crunchy seeds
- Balsamic glaze to drizzle
Instructions
- To create the almond ricotta, place the almonds or almond flour into a high-speed blender alongside the filtered water, maple syrup and salt. Blend the mix for 2 minutes, or until the almond “milk” is completely white, creamy and smooth and no large pieces of almonds left. Strain the almond milk through a nut milk bag into a large saucepan and discard the pulp.
- Heat the milk over medium-heat until it just about begins to bubble. Turn off the heat immediately and stir through the lemon juice and vinegar. Place a lid on top of the saucepan and allow for the milk to curdle and fully cool down slowly at room temperature for a few hours (don’t skip this vital step.).
- Place a sieve over a medium bowl and line it with a fresh cheesecloth. Pour in the cold, curdled almond milk, then tie the ends of the cloth into knots and hang it onto a large wooden spoon over a bowl to catch the liquid. Do not squeeze the curdled milk and simply allow for the liquid to trickle out naturally. Place the bowl into the fridge and after 8 hours (or the next day) the almond ricotta is ready.
- To make the pancakes, mix plant milk and lemon juice in a jug and set aside to curdle for 10 minutes. Stir in the almond ricotta and whisk until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, sift the flour, almond flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda, then pour in the wet mix and stir until you have a smooth pancake batter.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with a little rapeseed oil. Pour about 2-3 tablespoons of batter into the pan at a time and shape the pancakes.
- Once the edges firm up, carefully flip the pancakes and cook on each side until golden.
- Serve the pancakes topped with almond ricotta and roasted cherry tomatoes, sprinkle a few crunchy seeds over the top and enjoy with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
